STILL LIVING THE DREAM | Dream Theater on their upcoming ‘epic evening of music’ concert

“It was a little overwhelming because we’ve never been there. And we knew that our fans were going to be very excited to see us so you know that it was all this anticipation, and we were very excited to once and finally be going and being able to play for our fans in the Philippines,” said James LaBrie, vocalist of progressive metal band Dream Theater, in an exclusive online interview with SoundStrip.

He pauses, as if in deep thought, probably trying to recall more details from the band’s first-ever concert in the Philippines five years ago.

That was one sonic and visual masterpiece of a show, something you’d appreciate whether or not you were a fan of the band. Dream Theater is known for elaborate and lengthy performances that showcase and highlight the god-tier skills of every band member.

“So, it was a real amazing experience because the show starts and then everybody was just up in arms and everybody’s clapping and singing along. And it was very endemic. It just felt incredible. It was just an incredible experience. And we’re hoping that we can repeat that when we go back again, very shortly.”

LaBrie wasn’t kidding—Dream Theater is coming back to Manila to perform, but this time, in a much bigger venue—the Araneta Coliseum—on May 4 as part of its Top of the World Tour and courtesy of Ovation Productions.

The band had been itching to perform live after a long break during the pandemic, but its members—LaBrie, John Petrucci (guitars), John Myung (bass), Jordan Rudess (keyboards), and Mike Mangini (drums/percussion)—had to think hard and plan extensively before they finally made the decision to go on tour.

“First of all, the logistics that are involved when a band like ourselves go out. There’s so much involved in production in people that are a part of our crew and the technicians and so it’s a very big machine to put back on the road,” said LaBrie.

Logistics, however, wasn’t the band’s utmost concern.

“The most important aspect of it was, what about our health? So, you know, it really was a conversation that was had for quite some time before we finally felt comfortable enough to go out, which we started last February 2022,” LaBrie added.

The pandemic had given the band plenty of time and opportunity to reflect.

“The band had to really reflect on what was important and what our priority should be. Realizing just how fragile life is, I really think that it lent itself to us appreciating everything that we have both individually and collectively as a band, as Dream Theater.”

All that rumination played a role in determining the outcome of the band’s latest studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, for which they won a Grammy for the song “Alien.”

“We were able to take that, that kind of that pondering and that profoundness and be able to apply it to who and what we are as a band as human beings. And I think that that’s why the last album I think, has its dynamics and has its emotions that it does and the songs came out the way they do is because that was our mindset at that particular moment in time.”

Dream Theater will, of course, play songs from its last album in its upcoming show, but will also include tracks from previous albums—Awake, Images and Words, and Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence, to name a few—that have really struck a chord, so to speak, with fans.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in terms of playing older songs. To date, the band has released 15 studio albums since it was formed in 1985. LaBrie is thankful that he (and most likely, his bandmates) doesn’t tire of playing any of the older songs from Dream Theater’s catalog.

Dream Theater is two years shy of its 30th anniversary, and it remains one of the most prolific, highly skilled, and extremely gifted groups of musicians in the industry. Apart from the members’ obvious talents, musical background (founding members Myung, Petrucci and Mike Portnoy are Berklee alumni), and collective experience, there must be something more that has ensured Dream Theater’s success for almost three decades. And this writer of course had to ask James LaBrie about the band’s secret to success.

LaBrie’s facial expression initially turned even more serious, then his face lit up as he gave a lengthy yet meaningful response.

“We love what we do, put it that way. And I think the fact that we still stand behind everything that we do one hundred percent is what really is very evident.”

“When anybody sees us they know that we’re not just walking through the motions. You know, we’re not just doing this because we make money. We’re doing it because we love it. And I think because of that we’re all united, we’re all on the same page. We all know that what we do, we love to do and we want to give it our best.”

“And I think that’s not only when we’re playing live, but also when we’re going in to create the music to create something new. We’re there for the reasons that we want to be there. That’s the first reason we want to be there. And we want to continue to grow as a band. And I think collectively and individually, that’s what keeps us really, I think, completely involved and, and grounded into something that we truly do believe in—that engagement. You can’t pretend that. There’s no way you can pretend; people can see through.”

Dream Theater will be playing a new playlist on its upcoming show. Expect stunning visuals with lights moving to possibly every chord and drumbeat, Expect dramatic guitar and percussion solos and LaBrie’s astounding vocal chops breathing life to the lyrics of Dream Theater’s songs.

Expect it to be a show dreams are made of. Expect the concert to be spectacular—or even better—than the last. Take it from LaBrie himself.

“It’s going to be a real epic evening of music. It’s going to be a grandiose evening, for sure.”