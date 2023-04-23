State migrants director held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire

byThe Associated Press
April 23, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico—A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month’s deadly fire at a migrant detention center.

The judge ordered the director, Salvador González, held in prison pending trial.

Judge Juan José Chávez said there was evidence that González failed to do his duty to protect the migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.

“In the end, everything depends on the head” official, Chávez said. “Not complying with standards does have its results.”

Five other officials of the country’s National Immigration Institute, a guard at the center and the Venezuelan migrant accused of starting the blaze are already in custody facing homicide charges.

The step is significant, in part because González is a retired Mexican navy rear admiral. He is the highest-ranking official to be held over for trial in the case, though prosecutors have said they will press charges against the immigration agency’s top national official, Francisco Garduño, who is scheduled to make a court appearance April 21.

Federal prosecutors have said Garduño was remiss in not preventing the disaster in Ciudad Juarez despite earlier indications of problems at his agency’s detention centers. Prosecutors said government audits had found “a pattern of irresponsibility and repeated omissions” in the immigration institute.

The fire in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, quickly filled the facility with smoke. No one let the migrants out.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Luxury house introduces new collection that adds endless customization possibilities

byBusinessMirror
April 23, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media

Anxiety over academics. Post-lockdown malaise. Social media angst. Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Among the most glaring data: A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed almost 60 percent of US girls reported persistent sadness and hopelessness. Rates are up in boys, too, but about half as many are affected.

byLindsey Tanner & Angie Wang / The Associated Press
April 23, 2023
Read more
7 minute read

Japan’s cybersecurity nightmare also everyone else’s problem too

Kojima Industries Corp. is a small company and little-known outside Japan, where it produces cup holders, USB sockets and door pockets for car interiors. But its modest role in the automotive supply chain is a critical one. And when the company was hacked in February 2022, it brought Toyota Motor Corp.’s entire production line to a screeching stop.

byJamie Tarabay, Min Jeong Lee & Takahiko Hyuga / Bloomberg
April 23, 2023