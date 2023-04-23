Smart putting premium on fan excitement for FIBA World Cup

SMART and TNT subscribers have the full homecourt advantage this year with this month’s International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup and other events expected to excite fans this month.

To further gear up and engage sports fans, Smart held a Smart Sports Invitational Golf Cup on April 20 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite to encourage the media and sports community to be unified in hosting the FIBA World Cup (FIBAWC) 2023.

Among the golfers in attendance were basketball icons, athletes, sports personalities and celebrities including Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, Gilas Pilipinas Coach Chot Reyes, Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, basketball legend Chito Loyzaga, Vince Hizon, Wesley Gonzales, Joseph Yeo, Marlon Stockinger, Rep. Richard Gomez and Donny Pangilinan.

“As a global partner of FIBAWC 203, Smart will be raffling off game tickets. We are also bringing the world’s biggest basketball games closer to basketball fans by streaming the games live on the Smart LiveStream App,” said Francis Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart.

“More importantly, we will be providing Filipino basketball fans an experience of a lifetime with perks and privileges leading up to the final World Cup games,” Flores added.

Fans who want to witness Gilas Pilipinas up close and personal and experience the games and see some of the world’s best basketball players in action, may join ticket raffle contests to be announced via Smart’s official social media accounts.

Smart customers can also stream all the upcoming FIBA games via the Smart LiveStream App, the go-to app for exclusive live sports and music events as well as on-demand video content.

To qualify for all Smart’s ticket promos and perks for the FIBA Basketball World Cup lined up for the rest of the year, subscribers must register their SIM cards in compliance with the SIM Registration Law.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers may register their SIMs at smart.com.ph/simreg, while Smart Postpaid customers simply need to text YES to 5858 and wait for the confirmation message from Smart.