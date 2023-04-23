SHOULD BE PLAYED LOUD | Queer rock, people’s war, Metallica, Depeche Mode and more

DEATH BY ELEPHANT

This Album Should Be Played Loud

Atomize the ten songs reflecting the artist’s own experiences and you’ll come up with the fact that volume stitches the tracks together. While loudness may be key, the collaborative project named Death By Elephant ensures it’s just a part of a bigger agenda to showcase the collective ability to traverse various genres. There’s funk (“I Don’t Mind”), noise (“Unicorn”), and weird pop in “Friends,” a song about paranoia. “Until The Numbers Fall” even cobbles together a couple of micro-genres including wah-wah guitars for a roller-coasting sonic ride. This is a cool mix of the astute and the eclectic.

PRY

The Party’s Over

Released by a queer-run, queer-focused cassette label, Pry’s debut album has a peculiar way of sending “Fuck you!” to toxic machismo and its variants. Its generally seething sentiments and furious attack could as well ring true with almost every human rights issue under the sun. Most likely, it’s very personal to the five man group so they keep the scorching dissidence bubbling under the surface as they go from punk assault to grunge to power pop. Then there’s “Fancy Pants” that’s pure rock and roll with louder guitars. Listen to them grow from strength to strength.

BANDIDOBAND

Walang Kasarian Ang Digmang Bayan OST

People’s war is such an archaic battle cry that it’s been defaced nowadays by the more infamous war on drugs and probably the brewing tinderbox in the once South China Sea. Nonetheless, the concept of socialist liberation by the proletariat continues and this soundtrack is a musical tribute to the inevitable triumph of the armed struggle. The concluding track “Martsa ng Pagkakaisa” in jazz rock mode posits the overthrow of imperialism and its evil minions. A rewrite of “Pag-Ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa” rallies nationalist consciousness to a higher cause. It’s somehow difficult though to connect the ‘sex-agnostic’ part in the album title with the words and music Bandidoband puts across.

METALLICA

72 Seasons

Undeniably, metal gods Metallica has forged a maverick, if uber-viable path towards global domination via the hugely successful “Black” album way back when. Still, the first single titled “Lux Æterna” off the band’s latest album looks headed towards groovy prog-rocking direction. Alas, when the proper album arrives, it begins with an avalanche of primordial thrash harking back to “Ride The Lightning.” The initial single is lodged at the middle like a bullet hole ripping apart end-to-end blistering riffs. That’s not exactly a complaint because Hetfield and company have crafted some of most memorable lyrics of their career. It’s enough balm to the merciless cacophony that comes with the package.

DEPECHE MODE

Memento Mori

How to do you pay your last respects to a lifelong friend? On their new album, synthpop forerunners Depeche Mode gives pioneering member Andy Fletcher who died in May last year one of the most moving send-offs to the Great Beyond. Third track “Ghosts Again” is that heartbreaking ballad about “a thousand midnights lost in sleepless lullabies” from here on, trumping Puff Daddy’s pop requiem in elegiac content. Coming close seconds are the Gothic torch ballad, “Don’t Say You Love Me” and the hopeful “My Cosmos Is Mine.” Lend a sympathetic ear and “Memento Mori” (translation: “Remember that you must die.”) will be a marker in loving memory of the dearly departed.

BLONDSHELL

Blondshell

Newcomer Sabrina Teitelbaum aka Blondshell takes personal confessionals a notch higher spinning her tales into alt-rock territory and Britrock too in some places. Her songs are love croons at heart but when she pumps electric in her guitar playing and the backbeat tightens things up, tracks like the ripping “Joiner” and the wistful “Veronica Mars” find Blondshell capturing listeners across generations. In the same breath, Sabrina gets to convey her private thoughts to an amorphous public that shares her views on love and life. A word of caution: Those private ruminations (for example: “The sex is almost always bad/I don’t care, ’cause I’m in love”) can be as explosive as the music.

Check out digital music platforms, especially bandcamp, for the albums reviewed here.