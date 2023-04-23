Science explains the ‘aswang’ myth in Panay

Philippine folklore has plenty of aswang (monster) stories—creatures with contorted or shape-shifting figures, to which belong the witches, vampires, manananggal (which upper body separates from the lower part), viscera suckers and ghouls, and many others.

It was said that even the Spanish colonists in the 16th century have noted that it was the Filipinos’ most feared mythical features.

Dr. Eva Maria C. Cutiongco-de la Paz, executive director of University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health, said the foreigners, the Spaniards and Americans, visiting the Philippines island “could not explain these transforming persons.

Thanks to science, the myth of aswang has an explanation now, she said.

Cutiongco-de la Paz spoke at the hybrid forum titled, “From Lab to Lives: Impact of DOST-led Genomics Program in PH” at the Philippine Genome Center. She talked about the “Genetic prevalence of X-linked dystonia-parkisonism [XDP],” especially on Panay Island in the Visayas.

XDP was first published in 1976 based on photos of drawings of Dr. George Vitervo of Capiz, Panay Island, showing a person with distorted body. It was then called dystonia muscolonium deformans.

Sciencedirect.com said Viterbo referred to the neurology section of the Philippine General Hospital in the early 1970s five of the six cases of dystonia musculorum deformans.

This initiated an epidemiologic survey, which resulted in the first paper published in 1976. In the original paper described 28 adult male cases with torsion dystonia, from 25 families.

Cutiongco-de la Paz said partly in Filipino: “At first the person could work, maayos ang isip [could think clearly], but later the body shape would change.”

The condition was earlier called torsion dystonia by doctors who checked many families with the condition on Panay Island.

Cutiongco-de la Paz explained that X-linked dytonia parkinsonism, locally known as lubag, is a severe neurodegenerative disease that presents as a movement disorder.

“They could not control the movement of their body,” she added.

The US National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) website explained that dystonia coexists or is replaced by parkinsonism usually beyond the 10th year of illness.

According to Cutiongco-de la Paz, it is inherited in an X-linked manner.

NCBI explained that X-linked recessive disorders transmit through healthy carrier females to their son. And there is no male-to-male transmission.

“Males are mostly affected although there are some women who are seen to be affected,” Cutiongco-de la Paz said partly in Filipino.

She further explained: “Any male anywhere in the world who presents a combination of dystonia and parkinsonism, for sure is a Filipino and has maternal origins in the Panay group of islands.”

The rare disease is noticed in adulthood, between the age of 35 years and 39 years that severely limits productive years of those affected.

Having no known cure yet, “XDP is a progressive disease with patients becoming more disabled, immobile and dependent on others for care, particularly toward the late stages of the disease,” the UP NIH head said.

With no cure, the treatment is directed at relieving symptoms, said the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

This inherited disease gives huge burden to the patient and family, with loss of quality of life, stigma is creates.

Cutiongco-de la Paz admitted that there is still a gap in the knowledge of XDP with its actual frequency remaining unknown.

She said the project’s goal is to provide a comprehensive picture of the prevalence of the genetic cause of XDP in the Philippines.

The researchers also want to provide crucial data on the development of health services and allocation of resources, such as Philippine Health Insurance Corp. packages that can improve the quality of life of those affected with XDP.

She explained that the researchers analyzed anonymized (with no identifying details) residual dried bloodspots from NIH Newborn Screening Program, with ethical approval, from samples from Luzon, Visayas to Mindnao to get the prevalence and identify changes in the gene that cause XDP.

The genetic basis of XDP was identified based on the research of Filipino experts in collaboration with scientists abroad.

The researchers from UP performed automated high throughput genotyping for disease screening from the residual dried bloodspots, while the researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital Harvard Collaborative Center for XDP developed genotyping assay; provided training in advanced research methods, Cutiongco-de la Paz explained.

“With these research we want to establish the first Philippine Disease Screening Laboratory at PGC,” she said, adding that the Philippines has many health condition with unknown health prevalence which is important to identify in order to provide resources for their management or cure.

The UP NIH head said the utmost goal of genomic research is to improve the lives of filipino patients.

“There is no other genetic screening campaign that has been performed at this scale by a single nation tackling a rare neurodegenerative disease,” she said.

“This cost-effective and scalable genotyping platform can be used to advance our understanding of diseases that greatly impacts the Filipino population,” she added.

Acknowledging the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Cutiongco-de la Paz said they will use science to remove the myth of aswang on Panay Island.

With DOST’s support, she said the Philippines now has a chance to contribute to the global research effort on a uniquely Filipino disease.

The Philippine Genome Center is a genomics-focused multidisciplinary research unit of the University of the Philippines. It offers a full range of DNA sequencing services from single gene sequencing to high-throughput sequencing and a suite of bioinformatics services.

Image credits: Journal of Movement Disorders Wikimedia Commons.





