National coaches shine in Day 1 of Subic International Triathlon

byBusinessMirror
April 23, 2023
2 minute read
NATIONAL coaches George Vilog and Ani de Leon-Brown taught the field a neat lesson in racing in the curtain raiser Saturday of the Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT)-Battle of Legends that featured the event’s veterans from 1993 to 2013.

Vilog, a former national and champion Arafura Games junior champion, clocked 38 minutes and 22 seconds while Brown, also a former national titlist and an Ironman Malaysia gold medalist, finished in 43:38 as they ruled their respective categories in the 500-meter swim, 10-kilometer bike and 2.5-kilometer run race.

Rounding out the top in the male division of the event organized by Triathlon Association of the Philippines and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority were Noel Salvador (39:20),  Allan Barredo (40:55), Mark Yamoyam (41:44), and Abet Alon-alon (43:02).

Mimi Lucas (54:12) and Maris Bondoc (54:49) completed the women’s podium in the SuBIT that is celebrating its 30th year.

The other first-day winners in pioneering—local and international—triathlon in Subic sponsored by Philippine Sports Commission, Standard Insurance, Hoka, Asian Center for Insulation and TYR at the Subic Bay Freeport are:

Sprint Para Triathlon: PT4- Alex Silverio (1:18:26); PT5- Michael Bayani (1:22:39) and PTVI-

Joshua Nelmida/Bernard Mattew Cruz (1:19:44); Sprint Men: 16-19- Daniel Navarro (1:04:34); 20-29- Un Chak Long, Hong Kong (1:07:05); 30-39- Chan Ka Koi, Macau (1:09:49); 40-49- Benjamin Uy (1:16:20); Sprint Women 16-19- Samantha Nicole Llesis (1:20:420 and Super Sprint Youth Women: 13-15- Man Lai (36:17).

This year’s SuBIT also dubbed the 2023 NTT AST Subic Bay Asia Cup serves as a final tuneup for next month’s Cambodia Southeast Asian Games for the national team.

The other age groupers will be raced Sunday.

