Mother-daughter pairs to draw spotlight in Highlands Ladies golf

MOTHER-DAUGHTER tandems will share the limelight in the Highlands Ladies Cup this Saturday at the Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses not as competitors but as part of the workforce that will help guarantee the success of the posh club’s flagship tournament.

The pairs make up the Tagaytay Ladies team, which has produced winning twosomes since the squad was formed 18 years ago—including Marixi Prieto and Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, dermatologist Lilibeth de Villa’s daughters Linnel, Debbie and Angela anchoring Highlands’ title runs in the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines (WGAP) Circuit and Cup and Ladies Federation Games.

De Villa’s eldest daughter Lilet, businesswoman and artist Mathilda Sun and Jessalynn Tan’s daughters Kathleen and Patricia, who recently graduated from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, are all set to join one of the country’s winningest ladies golf squads.

Sisters Chesca and Tara Imperial mirrored their mother Farah’s golfing prowess, while cousin Kyla Laurel, who is also into college softball, is in the same league of this new breed of young women golfers ready to take center stage when the WGAP circuit and other club tournaments resume.

Belle Corp.’s Willy Ocier, Rosalind Wee of W Group of Companies and Sandy Romualdez will hit the ceremonial drive on Saturday, kicking off the milestone 15th staging of the 18-hole fun but competitive tournament backed by Diamond sponsors W Group Inc., CWC Int’l. Corp., Agrikulture and Ocier.

The Platinum patrons are CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Dept. Store, while the hole-in-one sponsors are Club Car, GAOC Dental, Cobra LTDx Golf (iron set), Regent Travel (barkadahan package for 4 in Dumaguete at Blue Ternate Dive and Wellness Resort, with round-trip tickets via PAL, and Lucerne, with Regent Travel and Moringa-02 as Gold backers.

Jackie Kawsek, on the other hand, said her long game has been complementing well with mom Mabek’s short game, making them a tough pair to handle, while Regent Travel’s Connie Mamaril had played with daughter Kristel before the latter left for Florida as a sports therapist.

A few years before golfer-turned-scuba diver Hedy See suffered back injuries, daughter Hannah also suited up for the team in various club tournaments.

The team will soon parade a grand mom-granddaughter pair as Dionne Cu and 15-year-old Katie Cu Yaw while Cathy Borja and Gabby, also 15, have been hoisting trophies in several tournaments.

Making up the Silver sponsors list are Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., SM Prime Holdings, Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay, Olive Tree Corp. and Technogym, while

the Bronze sponsores are unMEAT, Maxicare, Yakult, WeeCom Developer, PLDT Enterprise, GM Eloah Agrocrops, RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors, Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Masters Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins. Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc., Omniversal Assurance.