Luxury house introduces new collection that adds endless customization possibilities

AS Montblanc continues reimagining its leather goods collections, the luxury house adds a new dimension to its signature business collection. The redesigned Montblanc Sartorial Collection features bags and smaller accessories in softer leather with a deep two-tone effect, new colors, and the introduction of a modularity system that allows small pieces to be attached to larger bags—creating new functionalities, styling options and many customization possibilities.

Inspired by the beauty and experience of handwriting, the design codes for Montblanc Sartorial are rooted in the house’s writing culture heritage. Recognizable ink bottles from the Montblanc archive have inspired the triangular design of the handles, while the construction of the sides of the bags evoke the opening of an envelope with two overlapping pieces of leather.

“While this collection has a timeless and classic quality with modern shapes that can be used every day, there is no reason why the pieces shouldn’t be fun and creative. That’s where the idea for the modular feature came from—a way to express individual style while finding new functionality for each piece. We’ve given personality and life to a more modern all-black bag, so that it can be changed every season or to create a different look,” says Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc artistic director.

More information can be found at www.montblanc. com.