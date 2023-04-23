Foreign expert lauds DOST in PH genomics program

An American scientist lauded the Department of Science and Technology for effectively translating “basic research into useful products” and the creation of successful startups related to genomics technologies.

Dr. Sally O’Connor, United States Embassy Science and Technology Fellow and National Science Foundation program director, gave her report through video at the forum “From Lab to Lives: Impact of DOST-led Genomics Program in PH” at the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) on April 14.

She highlighted how “investments in genomics research also found success in battling the spread of SARS CoV2 through public surveillance of outbreaks, tracking of the spread of specific variants, and influencing policy to prevent further spread of the virus.”

This is in reference to the swift response of DOST in rolling out programs and projects related to Covid-19 detection, tracking and management technologies.

The DOST also supported a new study on a disease that exclusively affects people of Filipino ancestry. Called X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism (XDP), or lubag, it is a debilitatingly severe, inheritable neurodegenerative disease affecting males with maternal ancestry tracing back to the Panay region of the Philippines.

Besides this, the DOST supported the expansion of genomics applications to forensics through the project “Philippine Population Database Utilizing DNA Fragment Analysis, Capillary Sequencing, and Next Generation Sequencing for Forensic Applications.” Its studies include the history, evolution, origins and applications of Filipino genomes. The study helped resolve child sexual abuse cases.

In agriculture, DOST, in partnership with the Philippine Carabao Center, provided strategic science-based interventions to address low productivity of swine through the development of the DNA marker aided selection technology.

DNA-marker selection technology has higher selection efficiency and offers a great opportunity to hasten genetic improvement—in terms of improving productivity, production efficiency and meat quality, and elimination of genetic defects—in swine as compared to the traditional method of selection.

The DOST showcased the exhibits of spinoff companies created due to successful R&D programs like the Manila Health Tek Covid-19 Test Kit, Andali Rapid Test Kit for ASF, practical applications of genomics on criminal investigations (sexual assault kit) and disease forecasting (DiWa app), and new breakthroughs or technology on genomics.

According to Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr., “Investing in R&D is critical for the Philippines’ future.”

Solidum said that the DOST Genomics Program is an excellent example of how investing in R&D can lead to significant advancements in various fields, creating new products and business opportunities and employing additional staff, resulting in income-generating partnerships with private institutions.

He also acknowledged that by investing in such programs, the Philippines is creating a more resilient and sustainable society, driving innovation, economic growth, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.”

For her part, Science Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia said: “The DOST Genomics Program’s impact spans diverse sectors, including human health, agriculture, forestry and marine resources. Its contributions have been indispensable in the fight against a health crisis.”

“R&D is critical to our ability in addressing the challenges of today and the unknowns of tomorrow,” she added.

UPD-CS scientists lead the way

Ever since the inception of the country’s genomics program in 2009, scientists from the University of the Philippines Diliman-College of Science (UPD-CS) have been advancing the country’s genomics research in many surprising ways.

Major outbreaks worldwide, such as dengue, SARS, and H1N1, brought the Philippines to realize the vital role of genomic research in predicting, diagnosing, and treating diseases before they spread to a greater degree.

In the same year that the DOST set the country’s genomics agenda, UP established the PGC, which aims to improve the quality of the lives of Filipinos through genomics-focused multidisciplinary research.

PGC was founded by four scientists, two of whom are from the UPD-CS: Dr. Gisela Concepcion of the Marine Science Institute (MSI) and Dr. Cynthia Saloma of the National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (NIMBB), who also currently serves as the Center’s executive director.

UPD-CS scientists also helm the PGC’s Executive Committee: Institute of Biology’s (IB’s) Dr. Neil Andrew Bascos, Director of the Protein, Proteomics, and Metabolomics Facility, and Dr. Michael Velarde, Director of the Biobank Core Facility; and Natural Science Research Institute’s (NSRI’s) Dr. Maria Corazon De Ungria, Director of Biodiversity, Ethnicity, and Forensics.

At the “From Labs to Lives” forum, UPD-CS scientists presented and discussed the significant milestones and progress that the Philippines’ genomics program has achieved over the last decade.

De Ungria showcased the NSRI DNA Analysis Laboratory’s locally-developed sexual assault investigation kit (SAIK) that doctors can use to facilitate justice for victims.

The event was capped by the unveiling of the PGC’s new Protein, Proteomics, and Metabolomics Facility that will enable the center to further its research into the effects and end-products of genes’ functions in the body.

Filipino researchers have vastly expanded genomics applications in health care in the Philippines in various ways. Through their pioneering research studies and contribution to the genomics program of the country, UPD-CS scientists continue to use science for national progress, embodying UP’s commitment to serving the Filipino people.

Image credits: Shedy Masayon, UPD-CS





