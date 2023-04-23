Experts train six Ilocos Region LGUs on waste analysis, characterization

Waste management experts underscored the importance of efficient solid waste management system during a two-day training-workshop of six local government units (LGUs) in Ilocos Region aimed at providing communities science-based knowledge on proper waste management.

The Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST-I), through its Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Pangasinan, in collaboration with the DOST-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI), held the Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) Training-Workshop that benefitted six local LGUs in the Ilocos Region at the Dagupan City E-Library in Dagupan City.

In accordance to Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, the participants were trained on how to use a streamlined method of conducting WACS as an input in the development of their municipality’s 10-year solid waste management plans.

Representatives from six LGUs attended the training. They were from Dagupan City, Laoac, Dasol, Mapandan, Urdaneta City, in Pangasinan, and Rosario in La Union.

The training capacitated the participants on WACS, its functions and relevance in formulating strategies, programs, projects and activities that could improve each LGU’s solid waste management programs.

The DOST-ITDI waste management experts composed of Dr. Myra Tansengco, Engr. David Herrera, Ma. Theresa Arthuz and Engr. Joven Barcelo served as the resource speakers.

The primary function of WACS, according to the experts, is to provide baseline data for LGU monitoring and performance evaluation of solid waste management plans and activities.

Hence, WACS data can be utilized to identify relevant programs and strategies for LGUs’ specific needs.

This endeavor is aligned with the country’s aim to expand science, technology and innovation (STI) assistance to communities and production sectors, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprise, and to provide STI-based solutions for disaster risks and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Likewise, this initiative supports the strategy of the current DOST administration on sustainability.

Image credits: DOST-I PSTO Pangasinan





