Bonds in trouble as $1 trillion central bank liquidity drains

byBloomberg News
April 23, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ADD central banks to the wall of worry for global credit markets.

This year’s rally in risk assets is more to do with a $1 trillion central bank liquidity injection than any improvement in the economic outlook, according to Citigroup Inc. That massive tailwind—enough to lop 50 basis points off the investment-grade risk premium—may soon become a huge drag as policymakers get back to quashing inflation, having extinguished the banking-sector fire.

“With peak liquidity past, we would not be at all surprised if markets were now to experience a sudden pressure loss,” Matt King, Citi’s global markets strategist, wrote in a note. “Keep watching the liquidity data—and buckle up.”

Corporate debt markets had the best first quarter since 2019, despite proliferating concerns about the economy as central banks kept raising interest rates. Credit extended the rally in recent weeks, erasing losses caused by banks collapsing.

“We now expect almost all of them to stall or go into outright reverse,” King wrote in the note published April 18, referring to central banks shifting back to a tighter policy stance after the bank-spurred turmoil subsided. “This could subtract $600 billion-$800 billion in global liquidity in coming weeks, undermining risk in the process.”

The return to tighter policy may already be underway, according to King, who adds that “markets, with the partial exception of US real yields, haven’t noticed yet.” The only thing that might halt the cash exodus is another run on financial institutions, which looks highly unlikely.

Junk bonds are most likely to suffer from this reversal after swiftly recouping losses caused by the recent banking crisis. Despite robust demand for the debt, aided by relatively easy financial conditions, rates ratcheting higher and major economies like the US teetering on the brink of recession—or even stagflation—don’t bode well for highly-indebted borrowers.

Average global high-yield spreads have tightened to about 485 basis points, significantly less than the 543 basis points they struck during the height of the banking crisis.

That’s less than the one-year average of about 500 basis points, and much lower than where risk premiums typically balloon to during a US economic contraction.

Stubbornly high inflation will force central banks to keep the tightening pressure on, which would cool demand while also boosting debt-service costs, thereby hurting the weakest companies most. An economic slowdown also means earnings will suffer, and that hasten credit downgrades, defaults and distress.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Bloomberg News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

‘Sotheby’s helped more rich clients dodge sales tax’

byBloomberg News
April 23, 2023

Related Posts

‘Sotheby’s helped more rich clients dodge sales tax’

An alleged effort by Sotheby’s to help wealthy art collectors avoid paying sales tax on purchases for their homes was “far more extensive and serious than previously known,” New York’s attorney general said. The state’s 2020 lawsuit against Sotheby’s for allegedly helping a wealthy shipping executive use a false resale certificate to dodge taxes has expanded to include seven additional collectors and numerous Sotheby’s employees from across the organization, including its tax department, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday in a filing in Manhattan.

byBloomberg News
April 23, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

DBP, LBP merger-plan to be probed

THE Senate, acting on a Resolution filed by Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros, is poised to mount an inquiry into the proposed merger of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), seen to imperil bank employees and coconut-levy beneficiaries.

byButch Fernandez
April 21, 2023