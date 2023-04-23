Autobot Offroad Philippines opens franchised branch in Qatar

Autobot Offroad Philippines, the premier modification, accessories, and maintenance shop for 4×4, off-road, and overlanding vehicles in the country, has achieved another milestone as the first Filipino automotive aftermarket specialty shop to open a franchise in Qatar.

March 11, 2023 marked the inauguration of the 750-square-meter Autobot Qatar Showroom along the busy Salwa Road in the Qatari capital of Doha. The opening of Autobot Offroad’s first official franchise branch outside the Philippines was led by Randy Ronald M. Lao, the President and CEO of Autobot Offroad PH and His Excellency, Sheikh Ahmad bin Nawaf Al Thani, the President of Autobot Qatar. The milestone event was graced by Ambassador Lillibeth Pono, the Philippine ambassador to Qatar; Ziad Eissa Aboukloub, the CEO of Suhail Industrial Holding Group; Malik Abu Alwafa and Hossam Ashmawy, the Executive Director and General Manager of Ushaiqer Holding Group, respectively; and Akhshith Shetty, the General Manager of Autobot Qatar.

Autobot Qatar President Sheikh Ahmad bin Nawaf Al Thani, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Lillibeth Pono, and Autobot Offroad PH President and CEO Randy Ronald Lao pose for posterity after the signing ceremonies.

In partnership with the Suhail Industrial Holding Group, one of the most prominent Qatari industrial conglomerates with more than 16 factories in various fields, and with its sister company Ushaiqer Holding Group, Autobot Offroad PH aims to cater to the 4×4, off-road and overlanding enthusiasts in Qatar while providing employment and technical learning opportunities for Filipinos in the region. “We plan to employ Filipinos in every Autobot Offroad branches we open in and outside the Philippines”, said Lao. “It is our way of sharing the blessings we’ve had with the phenomenal growth of our company.”

Autobot started as a carwash and car accessories shop in Project 8, Quezon City in 2007 and delved into the 4×4, off-road and overlanding market as Autobot Offroad after they joined the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas in 2014. The company won the Outstanding Achievement Award as the Best Off-Road Accessories Shop during the 2019 Asia Automotive Awards. Despite the pandemic, Autobot Offroad PH has grown from strength to strength and now has partner branches in Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Zamboanga.

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Lillibeth Pono cuts the ceremonial ribbon with Autobot Qatar President Sheikh Ahmad bin Nawaf Al Thani, Autobot Offroad PH President and CEO Randy Ronald Lao, and other Qatari executives.

“We are likewise excited with the prospect of serving the Qatari 4×4, off-road and overlanding enthusiasts at the 3,500-sqm. Autobot Qatar Workshop and Showroom in Birkat, Al Awamer”, beamed the youthful Autobot PH President and CEO. “We hope to do the Philippines and our partner brands proud by showcasing the technical knowledge, excellent workmanship, and dedication to quality of our Filipino technicians and mechanics. As we say in our company, ‘Together, we remain Autobot strong!’”, Lao proudly stated.