Australians rule SuBIT 30th anniversary race

AUSTRALIA’S seasoned bets finished 1-2 in the men’s elite and 1-3 in the women’s race in the Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT) that celebrated its 30th year anniversary at the freeport on Sunday.

Oscar Dart clocked 52 minutes and five seconds to rule the men’s race—an improvement for the world No. 112’s third-place finish last year.

Joshua Ferris, winner of the Asia Triathlon Cup Ipoh last year, made it a 1-2 Aussie finish after he crossed only seven seconds behind Dart to also better his sixth-place performance last year in the 750-meter swim, 20-km bike and 10-km run competition.

Japan’s Ren Sato failed to defend his NTT Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay title as he finished 37 seconds after the top Aussie crossed to save a podium finish.

Second seed Charlotte McShane closked 58:43 and Ellie Hoitink timed 58:58 for the 1-3 Aussie finish in the women’s elite category. They sandwiched China’s Yifan Yang (58:54) in the podium.

Rounding out the top five in the men’s elite race of the event organized by Triathlon Association of the Philippines and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority were Japan’s Genta Uchida (52:38) and Jumpei Furuya (552:38).

Chinese, Meiyi Lu (59:07) and Anqi Huang (59:20) completed the top five in the elite female category.

Philippine bet Fernando Jose Casares, gold medalist in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games last year, finished 25th position in 66-men fleld in 54:46, while three-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang clocked 1:01:07 for 24th place out of 48 entries in the women’s contest.