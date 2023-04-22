US, Knowledge Channel link-up to boost kids’ literacy via TV, radio

THE United States government, RTI International and the Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) signed last March a new tie-up to boost the reading skills of Kindergarten to Grade 3 students via radio and television-based learning resources.

Starting March 13 KCFI will regularly air existing learning materials jointly developed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines (ABC+) program-implementing partner RTI International, and the Department of Education (DepEd). The programs were designed to instill genuine love for reading in young children, and help them master the four macro literacy skills: listening, reading, speaking and writing.

Said partnership addresses the continuing gaps in education in the Philippines, and ensures that children have access to quality education that will build their literacy skills for lifelong learning. It also supports educational innovations through the creation and promotion of multimedia learning resources for young children.

“We thank KCFI for its interest in our initiative and desire to promote learning and access to education, particularly for the most vulnerable and marginalized children,” Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks of USAID Phils. said. “As your enduring friend, partner and ally, [we] will continue to forge and strengthen partnerships with the private sector to expand learning opportunities for children, so that they can grow up to reach their full potential and contribute to the country’s growth.”

“We are confident that this new partnership between ABC+ and KCFI will not only be beneficial to our respective organizations but more important, to the students, teachers, and communities that we serve,” President and Executive Director Rina Lopez of KCFI said. “By bringing the video lessons to more audiences all over the country, we will be making…meaningful contribution to the efforts of schools, teachers, and parents nationwide who are working hard to enrich their students and children’s learning.”

“It is our fervent hope that this work will encourage practitioners and teachers to be knowledgeable, skillful and insightful as we all work together to the care and education of young children,” Education finance undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said. “The DepEd wholeheartedly believes in this collaboration, and we are all confident that we will contribute to the commitments of our ‘MATATAG’ agenda: a whole pro-creation approach which aims to support our learners—Bansang Makabata—to become productive and nation-loving Filipinos: ‘Batang Makabansa.’”