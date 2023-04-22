There’s more to Isabela than the Bambanti

For five days during the busy festival month of January, the media were invited to cover Isabela province’s Bambanti Festival.

Its icon and mascot is the bambanti (the Ilokano word for “scarecrow”), the human-like figure, wrapped in old farmer’s clothing stuffed with straw and grass and held up by a frame over a field that guards crops against marauding birds.

During our stay, we also experience snippets of the province’s history and culture as well as the Isabelinos’ religiosity, industry, and cuisine. Just as in the 2020 edition, our home for our 5-day stay in Isabela was to be at the 110-room The Hotel Sophia in Cauayan City.

During our first and rainy afternoon stay in Isabela, a break in the Bambanti Festival proceedings brought us to the Mangi Food Hauz and Pasalubong Center, a restaurant in the City of Ilagan which offers corn fare. The city is the country’s Corn Capital with 80 percent of the population being corn farmers. Here, manager Ms. Elizabeth S. Allam introduced us to cornbetes, a decadent soft-serve ice cream with the pure flavors of corn topped by crunchy corn kernels.

We also explored the nearby DOT-accredited Department of Agriculture-Cagayan Valley Research Center (DA-CVRC, one of the Bureau of Agricultural Research’s active partners in research and development in the region) Agro-Eco Tourism Farm, home to the Cagayan Valley Research Center-Annex; the Plant Genetics Resources Center, Organic Seed Storage Display House, the Learning Center and Museum for Organic Agriculture, Herbal Garden, Children’s Park, Alphabet Garden, Pinakbet Park, among others.

We were next brought to the Ilagan Japanese Tunnel, just a short 6.5 km (15 minutes) drive away from the Provincial Capitol. This man-made war tunnel, part of the Japanese military headquarters during the 1942 to 1945 Japanese Occupation of the Philippines in World War II, is one of the few remaining tunnels in the province. Aside from being the headquarters, it was also a weapons storage facility for bombs, explosives, guns, and ammunition. Captured Filipino guerrillas were also imprisoned and tortured here.

On our third day, we dropped by the Isabela Museum and Library. This two-story museum, built in 1946, once housed the province’s old capitol until 1991. It now showcases Isabela’s history and cultural heritage. Among the museum’s collections are antique furniture, fossils, ethnographic items, heirloom pieces, visual arts (photographs, paintings, sculpture, and graphic arts), artworks, historical and cultural dioramas, and miniature models of provincial landmarks, among others.

The following morning, we toured the nearby Church of Our Lady of the Pillar of Cauayan City, one of five Spanish-era churches in the province. The others are the Church of St. Matthias in Tumauini, the Church of Our Lady of Atocha in Alicia, the San Pablo de Cabagan Church Ruins in San Pablo, and the St. Rose of Lima Church in Gamu. This church, built with stone, mortar, and bricks, was begun in 1825 by Dominican Fr. Juan Prieto and was completed in 1830. During our visit, we got to climb to the very top of the bell tower (its upper level is a modern addition as it was destroyed during the violent December 27, 1949 Intensity 7 earthquake) where we had a panoramic bird’s eye view of the city and the surrounding countryside.

From the church, we had our lunch at Otep’s Tinuno, a hidden gem of Cauayan City and a local version of Gerry’s Grill. This one-story, native-style family restaurant serves comfort Filipino food in an al fresco but relaxing tropical ambiance. The word tinuno is an Ilocano term for “grilled.” Here, we feasted on their sumptuous best-seller Boodle 3: Fiesta fare which consisted of Crispy Pata and Fried Chicken plus the best freshly grilled Filipino eats such as Inihaw na Tilapia, Inihaw na Liempo and Inihaw na Tanigue, all served with Ensaladang Kamatis, Sili, Talong, Steamed Rice, and Otep’s Pancit.

On our fifth and last day in Isabela, we boarded our tour bus for the long 85 km (2 hours) drive to Santa Maria where we were to observe the indigenous Ybanag method of producing pots and earthenware. Along the way, we crossed the Cagayan River via the Cabagan–Santa Maria Overflow Bridge (usually impassable during heavy rains) which will soon be replaced by the still unfinished, 720 m. long, 12-span, P639.6 million Santa Maria-Cabagan Landmark Bridge.

Upon arrival at Brgy. Poblacion 3, one of four barangays engaged in pottery making (the others are Poblacion 2, San Rafael West, and Quinagabian), we were welcomed by Santa Maria Vice-Mayor Michael Abraham G. Pagauitan and Municipal Tourism Officer Rex T. Arao who toured us around the center of pottery making in the community.

After our pottery tour, we again boarded our bus for the short 7.1 km (20 minutes) drive to Balay San Jose within Rancho Agripina, owned by Santa Maria Mayor Hilario “Larry” G. Pagauitan. Its Sanctaurio de San Jose (a favorite wedding venue) and Casa di Spiritualita di San Giuseppe (a 42-room retreat center) are visited by tourists and religious pilgrims. After a short visit to the Giant Banga (native pot) Landmark, Vice Mayor Pagauitan brought us to the nearby13-room Maria Lourdes Mansion (named after her late sister Maria Lourdes G. Pagautan), the town’s first upscale hotel, for lunch. The hotel also has a function room, swimming pool, cottages, and a chapel.

Our food journey wasn’t over yet as 1st District Congressman Antonio “Tonypet” Albano invited us over to his residence in Cabagan for a merienda of native bibingka, tupig, and the festive, hearty and mouth-watering Pancit Cabagan, a must-try if you are in town. Prior to our return to the City of Ilagan, we took time out to observe the making of Pancit Cabagan, demonstrated by the owner, Marivic Tagao ofMariloi’s Panciteria and Restaurant, one the well-known pansiterias in town.