Social Security System eyes hiring of PWDs in branches, offices in 2023

The Social Security System (SSS) announced on Friday that it plans to hire additional Persons with Disability (PWDs) in its branches and offices.

SSS President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said that even as the SSS is compliant with the Magna Carta for PWDs, it continues to look for other ways to encourage the active participation of PWDs in the society.

“As one of the country’s primary providers of meaningful social security protection to Filipino workers, we can attest to the importance of having gainful work during your younger years not only to make ends meet but also to secure your future,” Macasaet said. “Having this in mind, we want to do our part in helping PWDs obtain this right by providing them with more employment opportunities in our offices.”

The SSS will coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) and other agencies and organizations that share the same goals, to disseminate vacancy announcements, to facilitate the hiring of PWDs, and to ensure the provision of special facilities.

The SSS is a state-run social insurance institution that extends social security protection to Filipino workers in the private and informal sectors. Under the Social Security Act of 2018, it provides seven benefit programs: Sickness, Maternity, Unemployment, Retirement, Disability, Death, and Funeral, as well as loan privileges.

As of December 2022, the SSS has 279 local and 28 foreign offices staffed by 6,525 regular employees.