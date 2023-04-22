READ | Del Rosario’s family issues statement as remains of ex-DFA chief arrives from US

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario died of a massive heart attack while on a flight to the US, his family said Saturday, quoting a California coroner’s report. Here below is his family’s statement, issued four days after his death:

A Patriot Has Come Home

Today, April 22 at 530 am, the plane carrying a casket bearing the remains of the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, the late Ambassador Albert F. del Rosario, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila. Also on the plane were his wife, Mrs. Margaret Gretchen del Rosario and his sister, Joanne del Rosario. They were met by his children, grandchildren and siblings.

A patriot has returned to his beloved family and his home, the Philippines.

In the early morning of Tuesday, April 18, Ambassador del Rosario was en route to San Francisco with his wife and son-in-law, Jay Inocentes, when he breathed his last. While there were valiant attempts to resuscitate him by two doctors who were passengers on the same flight, these efforts were to no avail. Following an investigation by the coroner’s office in San Mateo, California, it was determined that the causes of death of Ambassador del Rosario were cardiac insufficiency, congestive heart failure, and cardiomyopathy. He had suffered a massive heart attack. He died in the arms of his wife of more than 60 years, Gretchen.

Ambassador del Rosario traveled to California on short notice as he had deeply hoped to pray at a private devotion to our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. He was a devotee of the Rosary and sought to pray for better health as he believed he continued to have a mission to fulfill for his country. He had suffered over the past twenty years from various ailments and had had numerous back and knee surgeries but persevered despite the pain and suffering to serve as Philippine ambassador to the United States and Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Even after he left the DFA because of health reasons, he lived out a work ethic which was unrelenting and an inspiration to us, his family: till the final week before his death, he continued to go to his office in Makati seven days a week, including Sundays and holidays.

His wake is open for public visitation on Sunday, April 23 and Monday, April 24 at the Chapels of the Santuario de San Antonio, Makati. We ask the Filipino people to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for consolation in our time of grief. We are deeply proud of our former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Albert F. del Rosario, and are grateful for the outpouring of support for the family. Our Papa, a loving husband, father and grandfather, a Patriot, has returned home to our Merciful God and rests now in the arms of our Blessed Mother. He is home to stay.

Dr. Inge V. del Rosario

Daughter of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

22 April 2023