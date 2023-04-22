MMDC, partners launch program to help working students get college degree

To help working students achieve their dream of getting a college degree, the Yuchengco family-controlled Mapua Malayan Digital College (MMDC), and the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), together with their partners Contact Center Association of the Philippines, McDonald’s, Concentrix, Genpact, and Globe Business, launched the program “Step Up Sa Pangarap” to empower working students toward a brighter future.

According to the proponents of the program, the movement brings together the academic and business communities to acknowledge and support working students nationwide. Since its launch earlier this year, it continues to feature powerful stories from working students who overcame obstacles to follow their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

Jezzel Garcia is one of the students who are looking forward to Step Up Sa Pangarap.

Now a BPO manager and a first-year Operations Management student at MMDC, she managed to juggle how to balance her career, and studies through the guidance of the school. Furthermore she commended MMDC for helping her bridge the gap between the technical and communication skills she has with leadership and other skills needed in the workplace.

“The people in MMDC are not just concerned with helping you finish your education, but they are [equally] concerned with your growth and the values that you have learned,”

In Step Up Sa Pangarap, powerful stories like Garcia’s inspire the working student community to keep working hard to achieve their dreams and goals in life.

“Since we opened our doors, almost 60 percent of our learners are currently working students. Through this campaign, we aim to empower more potential returnees across the country to pursue a college degree that will make a difference in their career, at an institution that supports their needs.” said Derrick Latreille, chief learning officer of MMDC and cofounder of Ayala Education.

Step Up Sa Pangarap is gathering the working student community, as well as various industries and stakeholders, for a Virtual Summit from May 10 to 12. It will bring these stories to life, provide guidance to working students, and give them access to coaches and mentors who can help them Step Up in their careers, lives and finances.

“Step Up Sa Pangarap is an ideal platform that we are happy to roll out to our BPO players so that we can design even more flexible programs for our employees that can help us achieve our own objectives of job generation,” said Celeste Ilagan, IBPAP chief policy and regulatory affairs officer. “This also helps working students achieve their personal goals of succeeding in life, getting better jobs, getting higher pay and a lot more.”

MMDC is a digital-first college that is part of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, which is dedicated to nurturing nation-building students who will thrive in a business and technology-driven world. Mapúa University and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna are wholly owned subsidiaries of iPeople inc., a Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership.