Largest nationwide Job Fair happening at SMX Manila this May 1

SM Supermalls, the primary and official partner of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), invites you to join the BIGGEST Job Fair Nationwide!

Since 2008, Supermalls has been holding job fairs across various SM malls in the Philippines, and it’s making a big comeback in time for Labor Day at the SMX Convention Center! And even after May 1, this partnership will continue to keep their malls open as an official venue for job fairs all over the country.

The job fair aims to provide employment opportunities for job seekers as well as support the government’s efforts to reduce unemployment in the country.

The job fair is open to all job seekers, including fresh graduates, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and those who have been displaced from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DOLE has invited various companies to participate in the job fairs, offering a wide range of job opportunities in different industries such as retail, hospitality, business process outsourcing (BPO), and the like.

During the job fairs, job seekers can submit their resumes and undergo initial interviews with the participating companies. Some companies even conduct on-the-spot job offers, which means that qualified applicants can receive job offers on the same day.

As the official venue of DOLE for job fairs nationwide, Job Fairs will also take place on May 1 at SM City Grand Central, SM Southmall, SM City BF Paranaque, SM City Sucat, SM City Baguio, SM City Marilao, SM City Pampanga, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Cabanatuan, SM CDO Downtown Premier, SM City Davao, and SM City San Jose del Monte.

In recent years, LGU and PESO have also embraced online job fairs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical gatherings were restricted. This year, they strategically selected SM City Marikina and SM City Lipa (May 1) under LGU, and SM City Roxas (April 25 and May 1), SM City Bacolod (May 5 and 6), SM City Puerto Princesa (May 1), SM Cherry Antipolo ( May 12), and SM City Novaliches (May 1) under PESO by connecting job seekers with employers and promoting employment opportunities.

Take your career to the next level with new opportunities and #ExperienceTogetherAtSM.

Grab this great opportunity to find your dream job! Visit the SMX Convention Center for the biggest and grandest job fair on May 1!

