In college: Choosing a career, and not a course, is important

IN a few short weeks, thousands of graduating high-school students will make one of their biggest decisions: choosing a college degree.

However, most students pick a course based on their chances of landing a job quickly after graduation, rather than building toward a long-term career.

Mapúa’s director for its Center for Guidance and Counseling (CGC) Arlene Macatuggal said students should think of the professional and personal journeys they want to pursue before they even zero-in on a specific course.

“Choosing a personally and professionally fulfilling career is important, because it gives a person guidance in life,” said Macatuggal. “Students should, early on, set their sights on a career path to quickly sift and assess if a specific course can pave the way to their target profession, and eventually help them experience not just long-term financial and professional growth, but also personal fulfillment.”

Graduating students, and their parents, should also be aware of the possible jobs each course can offer to align the degree program the former enroll in and their career pathway. This strategy can help learners (and also, their elders) determine if their chosen course covers the required units and learning outcomes for their professional journey, and if they need additional exposure, or postgraduate or supplementary studies.

To take the guesswork out of it, graduating students should also consult a guidance counselor for career counseling or better yet, take the MPASS or the Mapúa Program Placement Assessment—a tool that measures the student’s cognitive and academic development, and comprehensively recommends which senior high-school strand or college program a student should take in Mapúa.

“At the same time prospective college applicants should also proactively self-assess their abilities, talents, and potential. They can reflect on the things or work they enjoy, activities they find rewarding, their skill sets, values, likes and dislikes, and their long-term vision and goals,” added Macatuggal.

In the case of Mapúa, a significant number of students enrolled in their top courses like Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, BS Architecture, BS Computer Engineering, BS Mechanical Engineering, and BS Computer Science cited interests and skills in math, computers, building and sciences as main drivers for their career choice. The influence of their parents, teachers, peers, and previous positive experiences in high school aided some Mapúans arrive at their career choice.

