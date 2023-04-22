In Awe of Cappadocia’s Winter Wonderland

The shuttle I booked drove through the snow-covered Turkish countryside. I included Cappadocia on my itinerary but was unable to go during my first trip to Turkiye. This time, I made sure it was on my list so I can go and see its famous and stunning landscapes.

Of Cliches and Sunsets

I had a few extra hours in town before it got dark. A local I met told me about a sunrise and sunset viewing point that overlooked the town. I decided to go despite the below-zero temperature since it wasn’t too far away. The thick snow and ice made the road difficult to walk on, but seeing several tourists that had the same idea passed me by, I soldiered on.

I got to the viewpoint freezing while waiting for a sunset that I’ve seen in so many other places. What could be different with this one? I asked myself. Snow covered the town and the landscape as far as my eyes could see.

Roofs and rock formations jutted out of the white blankets that covered them. It was about to get dark, and the event that everyone waited for was about to happen.

The sky turned light orange, then deep red blended with the white landscape. I took some photos, including some mental snapshots. Maybe it’s a sign, a symbol, or simply something beautiful. I admired the view one last time and went on my way.

On the Road

The famous balloon rides that many visitors take while in Cappadocia had been canceled for days before I got here. The tour which included a short walk through the valley was also canceled due to the poor weather and icy roads. However, I didn’t let this let me down, so I decided to just do a combined tour of the region’s highlights.

Cappadocia has had an interesting history as jagged and beautiful as the contours of its landscapes. Its historical borders have shifted depending on the dynasty that ruled it from the Seleucid Empire to the Romans, while raids into the region from different armies took place throughout the centuries. Vestiges of early Christianity are also found within its confines with rock-cut churches and frescoes depicting Christian events. The First Epistle of Peter also mentions the region in the Bible. This condensed history of Cappadocia swirled through my mind as our guide took us to different spots while pointing out rock formations and touring us to small villages. I could make out the curves and edges of the famous fairy chimneys of Cappadocia blanketed with snow. It was a picturesque sight to behold.

One of the highlights of the trip was the underground city. There are approximately 200 such cities in Cappadocia, with two that tourists frequent, namely, Kaymakali and Derinkuyu. The underground cities were abandoned for decades only to be rediscovered by accident in the early 1960s. I could only imagine living underground for centuries. The ancient Cappadocians carved and built houses with bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and storage areas several feet below the ground. It amazes me what people can do when they really want to achieve something, or when faced with an existential crisis from foreign invasions, persecution, and wars. We ducked our heads and weaved in and out of narrow passages to see the remnants of small spaces that many used to call home. We saw the ingenuity of the people that built the underground rooms we visited.

As the trip was about to end, I looked back at the places I’d been to in Turkiye during this trip.

Cappadocia was a definite highlight with its natural and historic attractions. Despite the snowy and cold weather, the region’s beauty can leave one in awe. I was already thinking of a possible return trip during sunnier and warmer weather.