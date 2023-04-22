Here’s how you can get ahead with your savings

Building up your savings is no easy feat, especially when you barely earn interest. While most traditional banks offer interest rates of less than 1 percent p.a., Maya, touted as the No. 1 digital bank in the Philippines, allows you to earn up to 10 percent interest—just by using the Maya app to pay for your essentials.

All Maya Savings customers can enjoy a base interest rate of 4 percent p.a. on balances up to P5,000,000—that’s already 30X higher than traditional banks. Customers can boost their interest rate up to 10 percent p.a. just by reaching the spending milestones on Maya. It’s as simple as buying load, taking care of your bills, and paying for your wants and needs using your Maya Card, number, or QR.

And the best part? You can see your money growing every day because Maya credits your interest earnings to your account daily.

If you want a surefire way to save and grow your money, here’s an easy step-by-step guide:

Get to 5 percent. To get started, spend P250 using your Maya app to get an additional +1 percent p.a. on top of your 4 percent base interest rate. Buying load and data packages is an excellent way to start. For example, when you reach a total spend of P250 and pay via QR, you can get a bonus of +1 percent p.a. on top of your base interest rate of 4 percent p.a. for a total of 5 percent p.a.

Level up to 6 percent. With your current 5 percent p.a. interest rate, you can still level up and receive a bonus of another +1 percent p.a. by simply reaching a total spend of P1,000 for a total of 6 percent p.a. So, when you do a quick run at the convenience store, don’t forget to whip your phone out and pay using your Maya app.

Jump to 8 percent. Want to grow your money further? Why not pay all your bills on your Maya app? From credit cards to utility bills and more, you can settle all these in just a few taps, and if it reaches a total spend of P20,000, you can enjoy a bonus of +2 percent p.a. that jacks up the total to 8 percent p.a.

Boost up to 10 percent. Get another +2 percent p.a. by increasing your total spend to P30,000. Think about it: you can pay for your groceries, flights, or your sulit finds at that double-digit sale using Maya and feel great that you’re actually boosting your savings.

This offer is available to all Maya Savings customers until April 30, and the boosted rate of up to 10 percent p.a. applies to deposits up to P100,000.

More information can be found at www.mayabank.ph/10percentboost.