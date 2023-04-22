Happy Andrada leaps from catwalk to kitchen with launch of H&T wine gallery

Fashion designer Happy Andrada-Gras and former Sofitel and MGallery F&B executive Tanguy Gras have unveiled their latest creation in style. But unlike most of Happy’s couture work, this one is rather epicurean than vogue.

Their marriage has conceived the fulfillment of a long-time dream: H&T Wine Gallery, a gourmet deli and wine bar in Kamuning, Quezon City. Located on the first level below Happy’s atelier, H&T Wine Gallery is not your typical bar and retail store. With only a seating capacity of 18, this hole-in-the-wall is a dream world for Happy and Tanguy, transporting guests from barong to baguette within the confines of their quirky imaginations.

A bar with personalities

At the launch of H&T Wine Gallery, Happy brought in 15 new designs that showcase Filipino and French styles, paying homage to the couple’s heritage and how everything all began.

“We began H&T as an online shop at the start of the pandemic and with great success. This has become a personal project for both of us, and we were very happy with how the business was received. Now, Happy and I are delighted to launch a brick-and-mortar space for everyone to enjoy our selections in-house,” says Tanguy Gras, Co-Founder and General Manager, whom you will see clad in a long waiter’s vest and a funky mustache-shaped bowtie.

“We designed H&T as a gallery where each part of the space is unique. As a whole, H&T Wine Gallery gives you a tight and at-home feeling. This is a place where friends and family can enjoy their favorite wine and deli items after meals in a neighborhood that is not so busy. You can also reserve the space for private events,” says Happy Andrada-Gras, Co-Founder and President.

Each part of the H&T space projects its own distinct personality. The counter sports a retro vibe complete with framed scenes of Manila and Nice (from where Tanguy hailed), neon light signages, and Funko Pops, while the parallel area is a vibrant splash of hot pink, from the wall and decors down to the couches. This goes in chromatic contrast against a section whose furniture is dipped in yellow, an illusion of a 2D spotlight on a wall casting its light from above. It can look like a cacophony of ideas. Even the restroom has disco lights.

At H&T Wine Gallery, art and hospitality co-exist. Particularly, H&T Wine Gallery reflects Tanguy’s vision of hospitality. A French hotelier who bartended in London and waited tables in Monaco, Tanguy is bringing all his 15 years of professional hospitality and natural sommelier experience in this unpretentious bar in Quezon City.

Wines Selection

Inside H&T, Tanguy likes to take guests on a tour of vineyards around the world.

The Old-World wine selections begin at Tanguy’s homeland. In the red wine section, Bordeaux and Burgundy wines banner the top shelf among other French wines and Rhone Valley labels, followed by Italian selections, including Chianti; an extensive lineup of Tempranillo and other Spanish wines; and a special area for Malbec made in the Old World. The white wine shelf is equally impressive, with the best selection from Bordeaux and Burgundy, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The New World red and white wine selections include many representative varieties from key countries of origin, including Carmenere from Chile, Riesling from Columbia Valley (U.S.), Shiraz and Chenin Blanc from South Africa, and Cabernet Sauvignon from California and Australia, among others.

Among the sparkling wine selections is Champagne Pol Roger, a personal favorite of Second World War hero Winston Churchill, and Cava from Spain. A fine list of rosés from Provence, Bordeaux, and Southwestern France are available, too.

Deli & Dine

All these bottles sit in shelves personally designed by Tanguy and Happy, displaying not just wines but also ciders, sangria, escargot, pate, olive oil, sardines, and other food items. In the chillers are assortments of jamon from Spain (from Jamon Serrano Bodega to the finest Jamon Iberico de Cebo Campo), preserved truffles, and cheese from Europe.

Guests can buy the items off the shelf or have them prepared. The menu includes a selection of charcuterie, sandwiches, cheese, hot tapas, and sweets, and guests wanting a taste of the best deli items can order any of the samplers available.

Every bottle and food item have been personally selected by Tanguy and Happy to be part of H&T Wine Gallery, and true to H&T Wine Gallery’s promise of personal service – chances are high you would be welcomed by Tanguy or Happy themselves.

H&T Wine Gallery is open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Mondays to Thursdays and until 9:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays (Closed on Sundays). Address: 24 K-D corner K-1st Kamuning, Quezon City.

Book a table or for private events through 09171752779 or contact@htwinegallery.com. Deliveries are available in Metro Manila. To know, follow https://www.instagram.com/ht_winegallery/.