Consulate-general hosts PHL, HK students’ pilot language, cultural-exchange program

THE Philippines’s consulate-general in Hong Kong recently conducted its first language and cultural-exchange program with local university students.

Held online, the program featured presentations on the Philippine and Hong Kong cultures, then provided an opportunity for students to exchange their perspectives on their respective cultures, as well as to practice their English and Cantonese with their contemporaries.

The program was conducted in partnership with the Hong Kong Metropolitan University, the Ateneo de Manila University, the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

