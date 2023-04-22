Conrad Manila appoints new commercial director

Joanne Golong–Gomez to lead award-winning hotel’s sales and marketing team.
byBMPlus
April 22, 2023
2 minute read
Joanna Gomez, Conrad Manila’s new Commercial Director
Conrad Manila officially welcomes Joanne Golong-Gomez as its newly appointed Commercial Director spearheading the commercial strategies of the luxurious 347-room hotel located within the bustling Mall of Asia complex.

“We are excited to officially welcome Joanna Gomez as Conrad Manila’s new Commercial Director. With her extensive background in sales and marketing, I am confident that Joanna will bring valuable insights and innovative strategies to the team. Her passion and dedication to the hospitality industry are truly commendable, and I am excited to see how her leadership will contribute to the hotel’s success in the coming years.” Said Fabio Berto, General Manager of Conrad Manila.

A 20-year hospitality veteran, Joanne brings with her a breadth of impressive hospitality experience spotlighting leadership roles at an international hotel group as Director of Sales and Marketing from 2000 to 2005 and 2009 to 2015. In between those years, she was appointed as the Residence Manager and then served as the General Manager. Most recently, she served as the Commercial Director for Hilton Manila since 2017.

“I am more than thrilled to take on a new adventure and look forward to working with talented professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and driving the hotel’s success in a highly competitive market. Through collaboration, innovation, and a relentless focus on excellence, I am confident that we can achieve our goals and exceed the expectations of our guests and stakeholders.” Shared Gomez.

Conrad Manila, the premier haven for smart luxury by Manila Bay, indulges guests with stunning interiors and décor, exceptional amenities, and panoramic views of the bay and its storied sunset. The hotel features three upscale dining outlets, an award-winning luxury spa, and an outdoor pool. It is also fitted with a pillar-less Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, as well as five other multi-functional event spaces, all equipped with modern A/V technology, high-speed Internet access, and intelligent lighting.

For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 8833 9999, email conradmanila@conradhotels.com, or visit www.conradmanila.com

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

