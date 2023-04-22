Book-reader program to uplift Muntinlupa learners’ literacy

byRoderick Abad
April 22, 2023
1 minute read
A Volunteer tells an interesting story to the delight of beneficiaries at the book-reading session of the Muntinlupa Readers Book Club.
IT’S back to basics for students in Muntinlupa, as the city government has renewed its priority on one of the most vital building blocks of learning, which is reading.

Following its recent launch, the Muntinlupa Readers Book Club (MRB Club) is now making rounds within the locality with the conduct of free book-reading sessions with the help of volunteers.

“This reading program aims to develop basic literacy skills such as reading, listening and comprehension, especially among young learners, to give them the necessary skills to achieve in life,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

To date the MRB Club has reached out to the communities of Southville 3, NHA Phase 1 to 4, and Sto. Niño, Aplaya—all in Barangay Poblacion.

“We also aim to encourage Muntinlupeños to be part of the MRB Club by volunteering as readers to kids in their community under the ‘Make Your City Proud (MYCP)’ volunteer program,” the local chief executive added.

Currently the MRB Club, through the Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Department, is calling for volunteer readers. Muntinlupa residents who are 18 years old and above, with clear speaking voice plus good storytelling and communication skills, may apply. They must be in good health, and willing to commit at least an hour to the MYCP.

Under the volunteerism program, qualified volunteer readers will undergo free workshops and are entitled to MYCP points, which can be used to redeem benefits and incentives from the city government and accredited partners.

Author
Roderick Abad
Roderick L. Abad graduated from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, with a degree course in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. He has 12 years of journalism experience, starting as a Special Features Writer in a major daily newspaper. In 2006, he moved to the BusinessMirror in the same capacity and, eventually, became a beat reporter. To his credit, he was a finalist in the 2011 Holcim Journalism Awards for Sustainable Construction and the 2013 Lasallian Scholarum Awards. He remains affiliated with the BusinessMirror as a contributor.

