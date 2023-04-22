Bacolod City earmarks P4M to buy drugs for indigent elderly

BACOLOD CITY—The city government here has earmarked an initial P4 million for the purchase of maintenance medicines for hypertension and diabetes intended for indigent senior citizens.

The assistance is provided in the ordinance approved by the City Council on third and final reading on Wednesday to improve the health and well-being of the elderly in the city by providing them with access to necessary medication.

Councilor Celia Flor, the main author, who sits as the chair of the committee on senior citizens and veterans affairs, said they may file for a supplemental budget at the end of the year for the allocation.

However, the funding could also be made available next year yet since this year’s annual budget has already been allocated, she said.

“The City Council is committed to improving the quality of life of its senior citizens and this initiative is just one of the many programs that they are implementing to achieve this goal,” Flor added.

She noted that indigent senior citizens, who are unable to purchase their maintenance medicines and sustain their day-to-day living due to lack of funds, need financial support from the government.

Based on the ordinance, those eligible to avail themselves of free maintenance drugs are indigent senior citizens who have been residing in Bacolod for at least six months, have undergone a free check-up, and have a prescription from a public health practitioner assigned at the City Health Office or Barangay Health Center.

Once qualified, the senior citizen should enroll in his or her barangay to receive the maintenance medicines.

Starting this year, the city government is also granting social pension to qualified senior citizens as provided in the ordinance approved in October last year.

Those qualified are set to receive financial assistance of P500 a month or a total of P6,000 a year.