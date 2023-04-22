2 GenSan lady centenarians get ₧100,000 cash incentive

byPhilippine News Agency
April 22, 2023
1 minute read
General Santos City centenarian Cecilia Custodio of Barangay Dadiangas South holds the P100,000 cash given by the city government on April 13, 2023 as cash incentive for reaching 100 years old. Another centenarian from the city, Exaltacion Gonzalez, received the same cash incentive.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

KORONADAL CITY—Two lady centenarians in General Santos City received their cash incentive on Thursday afternoon from the city government, with the recipients sharing their secrets to long life.

“Healthy lifestyle is the key and make sure you have a very supportive family,” said centenarian Cecilia Custodio of Barangay Dadiangas South, when asked for tips to reach her age.

Custodio said eating more vegetables than meat will help keep one’s body healthy.

On the other hand, Exaltacion Gonzalez, another centenarian from Barangay Katangawan, said regular exercise had helped her to reach 100 years old.

In particular, Exaltacion said “daily walking” made her bones and muscles pain-free.

The centenarians received P100,000 cash each from the city social welfare office during the simple awarding rites.

“When one reaches 100 years old, it is an indication of having good health early on, our city mayor is happy to learn we have more senior citizens becoming centenarians,” said City Hall official Nikki Kristine Catolico, who represented City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao during the awarding.

Edwin Espejo, the National Commission of Senior Citizens Regional Cluster No. 7 commissioner-in-charge who also joined the awarding, said his office is in the process of determining the exact number of senior citizens in the city and in Region 12 to come up with an accurate databank of seniors in the area.

The national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, grants P100,000 cash to centenarians under the Centenarian Act or Republic Act 10868. PNA

Image credits: Gensan CIO



Gensan CIO
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Philippine News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

First US heroes: Revolutionary War soldiers to get proper burial

byJeffrey Collins / The Associated Press
April 22, 2023
Next Article

Fatal Hawaii shooting shows dangers of popular cockfights

byJennifer Sinco Kelleher / The Associated Press
April 22, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

Leaving the conversation

Nick Tayag

A few weeks ago, my wife was emotionally riled up because she did not like the tone of the comment made by a relative on FB Messenger who apparently got offended by her latest postings. I wasn’t at all surprised by the turn of events because my wife can be sometimes too blunt, opinionated and verbose when expressing herself.

byNick Tayag
April 22, 2023