2 GenSan lady centenarians get ₧100,000 cash incentive

KORONADAL CITY—Two lady centenarians in General Santos City received their cash incentive on Thursday afternoon from the city government, with the recipients sharing their secrets to long life.

“Healthy lifestyle is the key and make sure you have a very supportive family,” said centenarian Cecilia Custodio of Barangay Dadiangas South, when asked for tips to reach her age.

Custodio said eating more vegetables than meat will help keep one’s body healthy.

On the other hand, Exaltacion Gonzalez, another centenarian from Barangay Katangawan, said regular exercise had helped her to reach 100 years old.

In particular, Exaltacion said “daily walking” made her bones and muscles pain-free.

The centenarians received P100,000 cash each from the city social welfare office during the simple awarding rites.

“When one reaches 100 years old, it is an indication of having good health early on, our city mayor is happy to learn we have more senior citizens becoming centenarians,” said City Hall official Nikki Kristine Catolico, who represented City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao during the awarding.

Edwin Espejo, the National Commission of Senior Citizens Regional Cluster No. 7 commissioner-in-charge who also joined the awarding, said his office is in the process of determining the exact number of senior citizens in the city and in Region 12 to come up with an accurate databank of seniors in the area.

The national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, grants P100,000 cash to centenarians under the Centenarian Act or Republic Act 10868. PNA

Image credits: Gensan CIO





