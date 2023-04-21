When creating art becomes critical

First there were NFTs or non-fungible tokens. But what are NFTs? According to Robyn Conti in FORBES Advisor, “an NFT is a digital asset that can come in the form of art, music, in-game items, videos, and more. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.” But, you may ask: what are cryptos? Much as I imagine them, I am not about to expand this essay to include a discussion of the said currency. Even as I write that name down, my mind wanders off and slips and sleeps off to eternity. To nothingness, to which, as the latest news put it, becomes the common destiny of cryptos.

When did we have this crisis in the arts since the discovery of photography threatened to kill paintings? It has been a long time since we had this grave concern. But the same article states how NFTs are not exactly new, tracking its appearance back to 2014. But Conti is convinced that we cannot deny NFTs after they have become “notoriously popular”, with the same article valuing the market at about $41 billion in 2021. We can only imagine the range of activities rippling around this artistic phenomenon.

A decade has not passed yet but already a new phenomenon in the arts is disturbing not only the market but also the academe as well as the world of artists. This is the so-called AI-driven art. This art created by artificial intelligence has proven to be more complex than NFTs. Any discourse involving the said two phenomena will invariably compare them.

In Maya Garabedian’s essay “The Ethics of AI Art,” she poses new areas of concern. This is the effect on the environment of activities around NFTs, with the bewildering data of “the computational power required in the sale process” that “amounts to 120.7 pounds of CO2, which is equivalent to driving a car 200 miles or 322 kilometers.” And I am barely coping with carbon footprints.

Garabedian’s other issue is one that has the most impact on humanities, where she says: “From an analytical standpoint, there is something incredibly fascinating about a machine creating a work of art with seemingly little intervention, but on the other hand, there is something dystopian about a machine’s ability to extrapolate and appropriate stylistic elements from art that already exists, with blatant disregard for copyright that actively threatens artists’ intellectual property.”

These points raised divide the art world, with artists rejoicing at the intersection of arts as we know it and technologies as they are continuously being invented.

When people talk of AI-created art, they (including this writer) often refer to algorithmic acts. Garabedian simplifies this information by stating how in “its simplest form, an image generator responds to a prompt in the form of text inputted by a human.”

The fact of the matter is there is a difference, as the many literatures claim, between AI-driven art and the merely algorithmic. In the AI-created art, there are sources of images and lines that are sourced to induce the appearance of another art piece. The artist must be a connoisseur—even cunning and astute—enough to be able to create from existing forms already vetted by years, or even centuries of critical reading, a new piece of art.

Ethics is the present point of contention for AI-induced art. But there is something more, and that is the less explored notions of creation, of creating something out of nothing. Technology brings us back to the Garden. Before the Fall.

Peter Conrad has this book called “Creation. Artists, Gods & Origin.” It is thick in its form, dense in its proposals. For how can you make light of a topic that mentions Artists in the same vein as Gods and Origins? And that is what the book says: there are the artists who can claim that a work came from them solely and because of that they are the only beings who can confront God who claims originality in his theory of the origins of the universe—S/He created it.

Conrad, in examining the phenomenon of creation, looks into several writers. He singles out Mary Shelley who created the literary form called “Frankenstein.” For Conrad, the God who is “invoked in the introduction to Frankenstein created a world that is indeed a “stupendous mechanism.” Shelley, following this criticism, can be said to have connected “creativity” and “reproduction” bringing about art in her novel “between biology and theology.”

Continuing, Conrad states how “male artists have a different genealogy” and, as such, are more likely to describe creation as a disembodied feat, a brainstorm like God’s abrupt decision in Genesis to call into being heaven and earth.

Conrad also talks about Vasari and his collection of artist’s lives. In this regard, Conrad will prepare us for what he deems to be a monumental feat of Vasari by proposing that “any investigation of art has to ponder the notion of God’s creation.” Where lies AI-art in an analysis that presupposes creation and that process can only come from God. Be that as it may, do we call AI “godless?” But isn’t godlessness another tested wellspring of aesthetics.

In 1550, Vasari would pay homage to the “ultimate initiator”, the Christian God. Vasari would go further, defining the Genesis as adventures of ‘creative intellect.’

To convolute this discussion, Conrad goes back to Frankenstein and his monster, which is paralleling technology giving birth to AI art. Conrad’s gaze is unflinching as he posits the following scenario: “Frankenstein makes the monster but cannot understand him, and catches him when he escapes from his bondage.” The counterpoint is this: “God endows Adam and Eve with free will, then berates them for using it when they choose to eat the forbidden fruit.”

Ay, there’s the rub: AI has no free will.

E-mail: titovaliente@yahoo.com