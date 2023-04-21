Vietnam’s commercial hub orders mask-wearing as Covid cases surge

Vietnam’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City is ordering the return of mask-wearing at school campuses amid a rise in Covid infections, the city’s education department said in a post on its web site.

Hanoi earlier this week ordered the return of mandatory indoor mask wearing in public places. The Ho Chi Minh City directive does not apply to universities.

Ho Chi Minh City’s party committee recommended the donning of masks on public transport and in public places, according to its website. The city’s health department called on residents to limit gatherings and avoid crowded areas, it said in a statement on its web site.

Covid cases in the city jumped to 163 on Thursday compared with a total of 181 this year through April 16, according to city health department data.