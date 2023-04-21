Three more lucky motorists win free lifetime supply of fuel

April 21, 2023
Luzon grand winner Patricia Mae Goyeneche
ONE of the country’s leading fuel providers, SEAOIL has just announced the grand winners of their sixth Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo. Luzon winner Patricia Mae Goyeneche, Visayas winner Oscar Alain Aguilar, and Mindanao winner Justine Michael Omega, who are regular SEAOIL customers, will mark their win of a lifetime supply of free fuel in various ways.

Luzon winner Goyeneche, 42, who hails from Pasig City, works as a Senior Relationship Manager at a local bank and has been gassing up at SEAOIL since her college days. With her husband’s encouragement, Goyeneche joined the LFG promo. With her winnings, she can significantly save up on her fuel expenses, especially with her son heading to college soon. Aside from saving for the future, she plans to use the free gas on family trips and give more to charities close to her heart.

Visayas winner Aguilar, 47, hails from Consolacion, Cebu, and owns a trucking company that offers transportation services to businesses, with a focus on moving essential goods. While he is a recent yet consistent SEAOIL customer, this was his first time joining the LFG promo. He roughly spends P6,000 on fuel each week for both his personal and business trips. By winning in the LFG promo, Aguilar will get to significantly save and put the extra money aside for future family trips and growing his business.

Mindanao winner, Omega, 26, is a technical draftsman who comes from Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Since getting his first car in 2021, he’s been a regular SEAOIL customer and PriceLOCQ user. With the volatile fuel prices, Omega enjoys the savings he gets from using PriceLOCQ, and also the convenience of redeeming fuel and tracking his fuel transactions. His winning the LFG promo is special because he found out that he won last February 14. On top of winning, it was also his birthday, and his second month celebration of being married. With the free fuel, Omega looks forward to taking more road trips with his wife and saving up for his dream house and business.

SEAOIL’s sixth run of the Lifetime Free Gas promo boasted major and minor prizes. There were exclusive prices in the PriceLOCQ mobile app for one-year, special draws for TNVS and delivery partners, minor prize draws, and over P3 million worth of instant prizes. Currently, SEAOIL’s Lifetime Free Gas promo has a total of 21 grand winners nationwide since it began in 2017.

