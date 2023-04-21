The social legitimacy of corporate sustainability

There is an increasing number of companies interested in the sustainability approach and integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) across their business operations, including supply chains, human resources, financial, and marketing management. Moreover, private organizations are ramping up sustainability and ESG transformation in their business models due to regulatory compliance and competitive demands from various stakeholders. Different stakeholders, such as investors and consumers, demand that private companies prioritize environmental and social responsibility actions to achieve social legitimacy.

This article seeks to show the importance of social legitimacy and its relation to sustainable marketing, regulations to increase sustainability performance, and best practices on sustainability social legitimacy that can be adopted.

Aligning social legitimacy and sustainability shows how a company handles the expectations and values of multiple stakeholders, such as consumers, the workforce, investors, and local communities. Integrating this with sustainability efforts and initiatives could address social and environmental issues, mitigate the carbon footprint of their operations, enrich biodiversity, and contribute to the local community and society.

A socially legitimate company is more likely to build a positive reputation and credibility with its stakeholders, which can impact its marketing strategy in promoting sustainable products, services, and practices. In contrast, reputational damage and loss of credibility might be the result of a company’s lack of social legitimacy.

Disclosing the company’s sustainability initiatives and performance through proper communication and marketing strategies can gain the trust and awareness of its stakeholders while seeking feedback and approval.

Government regulations play a pivotal role in increasing companies’ social legitimacy through their sustainability efforts and ESG performance. These regulations promote transparency and accountability in corporate sustainability practices and social responsibility (CSR). Companies can communicate well with stakeholders while also positioning their contributions to the industry. Regulations also minimize the effect of “greenwashing” when companies comply with and adhere to the policies and guidelines provided by the government. Greenwashing is an unethical practice committed by some companies where information about sustainability performance is considered false, misleading, or exaggerated.

There are some overviews of key policies and regulations in the Philippines that private companies can utilize to enhance their social legitimacy in sustainability actions and targets.

n Securities and Exchange Commission Memorandum Circular No. 3, Series of 2019: This regulation supports publicly listed companies to identify, evaluate, and manage their ESG performance, covering various material topics such as climate change, energy, waste and water management, labor relations, human rights, commitment to the local community, and anti-corruption policies. This requirement enables PLCs to inform investors and the public about their genuine actions toward achieving sustainable operations.

n Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Circular No. 1085 or the Sustainable Finance Framework: This highlights the importance of sustainable social legitimacy for lending and investment activities. The framework incorporates any form of financial product or service aligned with the ESG criteria into business decisions. It also encompasses green finance to facilitate the flow of funds into green projects and activities, and to mitigate climate change. This policy encourages companies to incorporate sustainable practices in order to ensure sustainable financing.

n Republic Act 11898 or the “Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022: The law states that it obligates large enterprises and corporations to recover 80 percent of their consumption of plastic packaging. Companies with total assets of over P100 million are considered large enterprises. The approach is to promote a circular economy by being environmentally responsible throughout the lifecycle of a product. Companies’ proactive steps and concrete actions to properly address waste management can enhance their social legitimacy and responsibilities.

Other than regulations and policies, numerous best practices from different leading companies could be used as a benchmark in legitimizing sustainability efforts of the business operations. To better integrate sustainability into the core values of the organization, here are some practices you could follow:

1. Adopting a comprehensive sustainability strategy: Formulating a comprehensive sustainability strategy together with its ambitious goals will create a better position to solidify the social legitimacy of the company. An extensive sustainability strategy should include the approach of the management, the metrics and key performance indicators of the material topics, and a robust monitoring mechanism.

2. Measuring and reporting sustainability performance: Performance frameworksprovide a consistent and flexible approach to disclosing sustainability performance by demonstrating transparency and accountability, since there’s a willingness to disclose their social and environmental impacts. Also, most stakeholders can use standardized reporting to compare sustainability performance across sectors and industries. Some of the common and credible international reporting frameworks in sustainability are Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Integrated Reporting Framework (<IR>), Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

3. Engaging and collaborating with different stakeholders: Stakeholder engagement can help build the trust of internal and external stakeholders, which enhances the social legitimacy of sustainability efforts. One example is using sustainable marketing strategies to communicate to the consumers the company’s efforts and actions to minimize the environmental and social impact. It is also a common practice of the company to introduce Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as part of its initiative to collaborate with communities to achieve a long-term social impact. While engaging with the government, the Stakeholders’ Chamber of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) is one of the platforms available to create a more extensive mechanism for SDG implementation and to ensure that no one is left behind.

Business markets have become more unstable because of the pandemic and its consequences as well as the continuous climate challenges and risks imposed by extreme weather conditions. Increasingly, businesses are making strategic decisions about the type and extent of their corporate sustainability policies because they see sustainability as value creation and a key driver of social legitimacy. In addition to environmental and social benefits, companies that incorporate sustainability into their decision-making processes can reap significant financial advantages and attract more interest from investors, which is key to long-term profitability. Ultimately, a company is more resilient and can resolve some pressing issues and thrive in a rapidly changing world if it makes social legitimacy a critical component of corporate sustainability.