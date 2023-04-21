The role of teachers in human capital investment and inclusive development: A commentary on the value of labor

To be a teacher is not an easy feat. While the same could be said for practically any job anywhere in the world, being a teacher in a developing economy like the Philippines is particularly challenging because, more often than not, the level of competence and engagement demanded in the profession is hardly met with the commensurate compensation appropriate for the cost of living in major areas of the country.

Still, knowing this, many young people go into teaching as a form of mission—being called to guide young minds in preparation for the real world. I, for one, did not study to be a teacher. I trained to be an economist, but somewhere along the way, I heard the “call”, and, with much discernment, I prayed, left my corporate job, and eventually landed a job as an educator in a prestigious institution. I then trained further to get my professional teaching license. It was not an easy road, but I did all these, and continue to improve my craft, for I truly wanted to be a teacher. I understood the pivotal role of educators in building a nation’s future through the youth, and I realized that, perhaps, my degree in economics will prove to be useful, as I, in turn, teach my students about the economy and what truly matters for authentic and inclusive development.

Nevertheless, because of this understanding of the economy, I also know that comparing society today to how it was a generation ago will prove to be out of touch and futile, as much has changed, especially regarding the economy. Over the last few decades, prices have risen faster than wages, particularly affecting the purchasing power of those in the lower income brackets. Thus, with falling real wages, what they could afford previously might prove to be more of a luxury in current prices, which leads to the precarious problem of debt and worsening income inequality, even for professionals.

A developing economy like the Philippines can sustain a positive economic growth outlook, thanks to sound policies. However, circling back to our central discussion, it is also worth noting that in 2021, Manila was named the 3rd most expensive Southeast Asian city to live in, while average teacher salary in the country fell below Asean average in 2019, albeit not at last place, with our figures hardly changing since 2004. Thus, while it is becoming more and more costly to live in the city, compensation is hardly able to catch up.

Unsurprisingly, many teachers eventually opt to work multiple jobs, augment their income with mounting debt, or leave the profession altogether to provide for their families. For highly qualified teachers, offers to work abroad arrive and become appealing enough, given the promise to earn foreign money that is usually worth much more compared to our depreciated currency. This cycle of brain drain hollows out the domestic talent bank, and it is hard to keep churning out top talent to cater to our local demand, thereby affecting productivity in the long run due to human capital deficiencies.

I write this commentary to contextualize the kind of world where we live and the realities that educators face, leading some of them to make difficult decisions despite truly loving this beautiful profession. It is not necessarily a lack of gratitude that pushes people to move on to new chapters of their career. Nothing probably hurts more than being judged and guilt-tripped for making a decision that was done out of necessity.

Thus, in recognition of the empirical evidence of how labor is generally valued in the country across industries vis-a-vis the rising cost of living, may there be more policies to incentivize the youth to consider a career in the academe and stay for the long haul, not just because of the many prospects for growth that it can offer, but because it can provide sustainable means of livelihood for a family.

The role of teachers is noble and crucial as they help strengthen a country’s human capital through education, from preschool to tertiary level, but competitive teacher compensation should be part of human capital investment to ensure stability in the labor force amidst global competition.

To be a teacher is not an easy feat because teachers are always all-in when it comes to their students’ welfare. As the students’ second parents in school and the nation’s partners in inclusive development, let us give teachers more reasons to stay in a world that gives more alluring options than ever.

Ms. Ma. Angelica B. America is a part-time faculty member who teaches SocSci13 (The Economy, Society, and Sustainable Development) in the School of Social Sciences of the Ateneo de Manila University.