Senators eye poll reset in Negros Oriental, other areas

SEN. Francis Tolentino, citing recent escalation of violent incidents, pressed for the postponement of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Oriental.

Airing growing concerns over looming threats to the current peace and order situation, Tolentino is pushing to reschedule the local elections in Negros Oriental invoking the current peace and order situation in the province.

The senator conveyed his proposal at the continuation of the inquiry of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs in connection with the recent assassination of former Governor Roel Degamo as well other pending violence-related cases in Negros Oriental.

“Kung sasang-ayunan niyo po ako—of course, this is with the concurrence of other colleagues and the Commission on Elections—i-postpone po natin ang Barangay [and SK] elections sa Negros Oriental… Kung i-postpone po iyon magkakaroon ng mas malakas na momentum ang ating peacekeeping forces. Pagkatapos ng ibang trabaho, mame-maintain ‘yung law and order sa Negros Oriental,” Tolentino explained.

As current chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Tolentino warned that the present political atmosphere in Negros Oriental may lead to further chaos, especially if the Barangay and SK polls should proceed in the province this coming last week of October.

The senator suggested to the investigating panel, chaired by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, to once again invite Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia at the next Senate hearing in connection with the proposal.

In turn, Degamo’s widow, Pamplona town Mayor Janice Degamo, welcomed the Tolentino proposal, noting that it will “definitely help pacify the current political climate in her province.”

This, as Tolentino earlier asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to set up a Special Prosecution Task Force in Negros Oriental, which will help hasten the progress of violence-related cases pending before various trial courts in the said province.

At the same hearing, Sen. Robinhood Padilla pressed for an “end to the impunity in Negros Oriental, as punctuated by the fact that those linked to the killing of Degamo are members of the Philippine National Police [PNP] who were entrusted to protect and serve the people.”

At the resumption of the inquiry by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Wednesday on Degamo’s assassination, Padilla deplored it was “not acceptable for the police to commit such heinous crime after they were trained using government funds.”

The senator stressed that the issue being tackled by the committee is “very much complicated” but added that “the main problem is not lost: the lack of trust in our police, the continued impunity in Negros, and the destruction of the name of the institution because of the scalawags that continue to destroy the foundation of the PNP.”

Moreover, Padilla asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines if its leaders “could possibly take over Negros Oriental and address the problem in the area.”

In turn, Sen. Grace Poe conveyed the belief that “the police officer involved in the attack on businessmen Anthony Jason Ong and Sandy Tinguha in Dumaguete City in 2021 is being backed by a ‘big time’ individual.”

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB





