SEC field drive seeks to heighten awareness in investment scams

byManuel Cayon
April 21, 2023
1 minute read
DAVAO CITY—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is doing the rounds among   communities here to heighten the awareness of residents against fake investment offers reportedly being peddled by some unscrupulous individuals.

This week, SEC officials headed by Commissioner Karlo S. Bello and SEC Davao Extension Office Director Atty. Katrina Ponco-Estares visited the Island Garden City of Samal to present the SEC campaign program called Campaign and Advocacy Network (SEC CAN!) to the city government.

The SEC CAN! contains basic information on spotting investment scams from real estate investment projects and frequently asked questions on legitimate investments.

The SEC said Samal island is considered “the crown jewel of the Davao Region tourism industry” and it would likely to be a target of scammers preying on unsuspecting residents.

“The leadership of (Samal) Mayor David Uy, having the trust and confidence of its people, will prove crucial in this information drive to safeguard your constituents against investment scams,” Bello said.

Under the SEC CAN! initiative, implementors would partner with public and private organizations in promoting financial literacy and investor education.

Ponco-Estares presented its details to the city officials.

Uy assured that his administration would collaborate with the SEC in order to protect Samaleños from fraudulent investment schemes.

The SEC earlier went to Digos City, Davao del Sur to present its SEC CAN! literacy program to Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas.

Author
Manuel Cayon
Manuel T. Cayon has written about Mindanao for national newspapers for more than two decades, mostly on conflict reporting, and on the political front. His stint with TODAY newspaper in the ’90s started his business reporting in Mindanao, continuing to this day with the BusinessMirror. The multiawarded reporter received a Biotechnology journalism award in January 2019, his third. A fellow of the US International Visitors’ Program Leadership in 2007 on conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution, Manuel attended college at the Mindanao State University and the Ateneo de Davao University.

