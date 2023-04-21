SEC field drive seeks to heighten awareness in investment scams

DAVAO CITY—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is doing the rounds among communities here to heighten the awareness of residents against fake investment offers reportedly being peddled by some unscrupulous individuals.

This week, SEC officials headed by Commissioner Karlo S. Bello and SEC Davao Extension Office Director Atty. Katrina Ponco-Estares visited the Island Garden City of Samal to present the SEC campaign program called Campaign and Advocacy Network (SEC CAN!) to the city government.

The SEC CAN! contains basic information on spotting investment scams from real estate investment projects and frequently asked questions on legitimate investments.

The SEC said Samal island is considered “the crown jewel of the Davao Region tourism industry” and it would likely to be a target of scammers preying on unsuspecting residents.

“The leadership of (Samal) Mayor David Uy, having the trust and confidence of its people, will prove crucial in this information drive to safeguard your constituents against investment scams,” Bello said.

Under the SEC CAN! initiative, implementors would partner with public and private organizations in promoting financial literacy and investor education.

Ponco-Estares presented its details to the city officials.

Uy assured that his administration would collaborate with the SEC in order to protect Samaleños from fraudulent investment schemes.

The SEC earlier went to Digos City, Davao del Sur to present its SEC CAN! literacy program to Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas.