Saving Filipino lives on the road

Every year, 1.35 million people are killed on roadways around the world, and 58 percent of these road deaths occur in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the World Health Organization, Southeast Asia has the second highest road traffic fatality rate of 20.7 per 100,000 population, after Africa’s 26.6 per 100,000 population.

The Philippines ranks 10th out of 21 Asian countries on the fatality list, while Singapore, Maldives and Japan are the top 3. The road traffic fatalities rate in the Philippines is 12.3 per 100,000 population. By comparison, the fatality rate in Europe is 9.3 per 100,000 population.

Road accidents in the Philippines kill more than 32 people every day, and hundreds more are severely injured. Based on Department of Transportation data, road accidents kill about 11,000 Filipinos every year. Even during the pandemic, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed 9,693 deaths caused by transportation accidents between January and November 2022. This made transportation accidents the top 13th cause of death of Filipinos during the period.

Jean Todt, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, made a four-day stopover in the Philippines from April 11 to 14 to advocate for the effective implementation of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 with the aim of halving the number of victims on the road by 2030.

Reporting about his meeting with the families of road traffic victims in the country, Todt described the impact of the crashes on the community: “Families of those injured and lost through crashes have to carry more than a heavy emotional and physical burden, they also have to face an economic one,” he said.

According to the World Bank, the cost of road crashes represents 4.1 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product. Road crash is also the leading cause of death for Filipinos five to 29 years old. This means road deaths do not only kill the country’s economic force but also the hope of the nation.

The Department of Health said 65 percent of road crash victims in the country are motorcycle riders. It is therefore urgent to implement proven solutions that can save lives such as wearing a certified quality helmet, which could reduce the risk of fatality by 42 percent and injuries by 69 percent. “Safe and affordable helmet can be a game changer in preventing motorcycle deaths and injuries,” Todt said.

The UN road safety envoy said educating drivers is one way to prevent transportation-related accidents that lead to injuries and deaths. “Human behavior is the main cause of most accidents. The influence of the driver makes [transportation] more dangerous, that’s why behavior is essential. This includes the behavior of pedestrians. They can also provoke an incident. Everybody needs to be respectful while on the road,” Todt said.

Republic Act No. 8750, known as the seat belt law, states that the driver and passengers (both rear and front passengers) of private and public vehicles are required to use and wear their seat belts every time they’re inside a car with the running engine on any street, road, and highway. Unfortunately, wearing seat belts and reducing speed are also key challenges in the Philippines. Only 52 percent of drivers wear seat belts in the country.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said drivers who are drunk, are driving beyond speed limits, and texting while driving also cause road accidents. Based on his discussions with Todt, Bautista said some drivers are complacent that because they live only a few kilometers away from a watering hole, they can drink to their hearts’ content, leading to accidents.

“Some countries say their target is to reduce fatalities by 50 percent. I think that’s also a good target for us, although in the first document I got from the road sector, the target is 20 percent. That might be more realistic, but if we’re talking long term, maybe it’s 50 percent,” Bautista said.

Todt and Bautista also discussed other solutions, such as building an ecosystem of safe vehicles, safe roads, strong laws and effective post-crash care. The UN envoy also recommended that the country adhere to the international instruments and conventions on road safety to guide national policies.

Putting road safety as a priority on the political agenda could have a transformative impact on saving lives on the road. However, it would do well for the government to improve our mass transportation system to reduce road deaths in the country. An efficient mass transit system may even help ease our suffering from traffic congestion because it can transport more people to their destinations in lesser time than private vehicles.