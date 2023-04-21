Rep. Recto urges PBBM to certify real estate tax amnesty measure as urgent

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
April 21, 2023
2 minute read
Batangas 6th District Rep. Ralph G. Recto
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

A House deputy speaker on Thursday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent the estate tax amnesty bill so “people can save billions and the government to earn billions.”

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, in a statement, said the President should certify as urgent the House bill extending the deadline of the estate tax amnesty for another two years.

“People will save billions while the government will earn billions by simply moving the June 14, 2023 deadline to June 14, 2025,” he said.

“A one-sentence letter from the President supporting a one-line bill will make this a reality,” Recto said.

Recto said the extension is an “act of kindness” to seniors whose vulnerability during the 30 months the pandemic prevented them from availing of the amnesty.

“Putting a deceased loved one’s properties in order was also a casualty of Covid,” Recto said.

“If government had extended ‘lifelines, bailouts in the billions’ to distressed commercial firms during the pandemic, then why should not the same compassion be extended to families, more so that it won’t cost the government anything?” added Recto.

While in the Senate, Recto was among the authors of Republic Act 11213, a 2019 law, which erased the penalties and significantly cut the rates for estate tax obligations.

But the period to avail of the one-time tax relief coincided with the pandemic, prompting Congress to pass what would become RA 11569 which extended the amnesty period by two years to June 14, 2023.

Recto said another justification for the proposed extension is the lower-than-projected government collections from the program.

When RA 11213 came into force in 2019, “the forecast revenue was in the P6 billion to P8 billion range, but actual take as of end of 2021 was P5.5 billion,” he said.

In addition to erasing penalties, Recto said the Estate Tax Amnesty law slashed the final rate.

 “The idea was to unlock the potential of idle assets left by the deceased so these can be used for productive purposes by the heirs,” he said.

In the House, Speaker Martin Romualdez led chamber leaders in filing HB 7409, which seeks to extend by another two years the deadline for applying for estate tax amnesty.

“This great bill by the Speaker represents the will of the grassroots as canvassed by their district representatives. PBBM (President Marcos) should certify it for urgent passage,” Recto said.

The bill is pending before the House Committee on Ways and Means. 

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Jovee Marie de la Cruz
Jovee Marie Dela Cruz covers the House of Representatives for the BusinessMirror. Her beat may be political by nature, but most of her stories revolve around measures affecting the country's fiscal structure, economic standing and business climate. She earned her master's degree in communication from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and obtained her political science degree from the Universidad de Manila.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Late Sen. Raul S. Roco’s bust unveiled and dedicated in Naga City ceremony

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023

Related Posts