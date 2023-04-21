Razon: Cavite project’s fate depends on Solaire North

Billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr., chairman of gaming firm Bloomberry Resorts Corp., on Thursday said the development of the company’s Ternate property will depend on the operations of Solaire’s gaming and entertainment facility in Quezon City.

Solaire’s gaming and entertainment facility in Quezon City is expected to kick off its operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Razon said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting that Bloomberry’s 2.79 million square meters of land in Paniman area in Ternate, Cavite will be landbanked pending the completion of the construction of Solaire Resort North in Vertis North, Quezon City.

“Any plans and resource plans that we have for this area will come after we have opened Solaire North in Quezon City and have ramped up the property. Right now, we’re still going through concepts, design ideas, but there are no yet firm plans on when and how we will launch this.”

The construction of Solaire North was delayed during the pandemic, mostly as a result of the lockdowns. Razon said it saw further delays even after the restrictions were eased as supply chain disruptions affected the delivery of the components required by the property.

“But we’re working our way through this more and more and gaining traction and progressing in the construction. And very soon, we will be able to determine a hard date for opening but we still expect opening to be within the first quarter of 2024.”

In May 2022, Bloomberry through its unit Solaire Properties Corp., entered into an agreement with a group of landowners comprising of Panlilio-owned Boulevard Holdings Inc., Puerto Azul Land Inc., Ternate Development Corp. and Monte Sol Development Corp. for the purchase of 2.79 million square meters of land in the Paniman area in Ternate, Cavite at an average price of P2,700 per square meter.

As of end-2022, Solaire purchased 16 lots with a total land area of 1.6 million square meters.

Solaire intends to develop the Paniman property into an integrated resort and entertainment complex with a world class casino, hotel, golf course, commercial, residential and mixed use development.

The development of the Paniman Project is expected to commence after Solaire Resort North in Vertis North, Quezon City has started its commercial operations.

Razon said he is hopeful that the company is back on the trajectory, as the mass gaming segment is “primed to set new highs” in 2023 and will continue to contribute the lion’s share of its revenues. “We anticipate that this segment will grow steadily on the back of the sustained expansion of the local economy, which is forecasted to grow between 6 and 7 percent this year,” Razon said.

“Outside of gaming, we are ready to accommodate more domestic and international patrons in our premier hotel, world class restaurants and opulent MICE offerings.”