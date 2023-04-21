PHL may tap other countries if China halts funding for flagship projects

THE government is open to tapping other countries if China decides to halt its funding to more infrastructure flagship projects (IFP), according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“China is not the only source of investment and potential funders. Of course, we would want China to be part of all our investment and infrastructure programs but we open the opportunities to anyone who would like to come in,” NEDA Director General Arsenio M. Balisacan told reporters in a chance interview on Thursday.

He said the government Japan, Korea or other countries can “provide better terms and consent for the projects as alternative fund sources for the affected China-funded IFPs.

“We should open it up to other parties because we can’t wait, those infrastructure programs or projects are needed, very critical for our economic operability,” Balisacan said.

“We want to have most, all of those started so that when the next administration comes, there are projects that are already there,” he added.

The NEDA official issued the statement amid concerns raised by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on the increased presence of United States military forces in the country under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

This after Malacañang announced the four new military bases, which will be covered by EDCA, last month.

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the issue can derail the progress in the remaining infrastructure projects funded by China.

Last year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the government withdrew the signed loan agreements with Chinese firms for the three railway projects after China failed to promptly act on the said accords.

However, last March, DOTr reported that the Department of Finance (DOF) resubmitted the three projects to China for possible official development assistance (ODA) funding.