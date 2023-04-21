PHL 7s Football League

Anton del Rosario (right), founder of the Philippines’s 7s Football League, launches the BPI AIA Asia 7s with (from left) Partnership Marketing Principal of BPI AIA Mika Calixterio, Head of Branding and Communications of AIA Bernadette Chincuanco and partner and general counsel of AIA Philippines Dinesh Natarujan in a press conference on Thursday night at the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge in Makati City.

The tournament kicked off Friday at the McKinley Hill Stadium with four countries competing—host Philippines, Brunei, India and Japan.

(ROY DOMINGO)