Pedestrian walkway project to boost Metro tourism–DOTr

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be pushing forward in constructing an elevated pedestrian walkway along Edsa to ease the commuting public’s woes, and improve Metro Manila’s profile as a tourism destination.

In his remarks at the first Grand Tourism Awards of the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the Edsa Greenways Project will provide commuters with an environment-friendly, five-kilometer elevated walkway along the major thoroughfare. “The covered green walkways will connect MRT 3 stations to other modes of transport [and improve] pedestrian facilities and enhancing accessibility to persons with disabilities, the elderly, and the very young.”

Phase 1 of the project, will cover Balintawak and Cubao stations in Quezon City, Guadalupe in Makati, and the Taft Station in Pasay. “These Greenways will be a welcome treat to tourists who prefer exploring [the metropolis] using public transport such as MRT 3,” he said.

The $164.3-million (P8.87-billion) project will be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a loan amounting to $123 million (roughly P6.64 billion). Government counterpart funding amounts to $41.3 million (P2.2 billion).

According to a project brief from the ADB, the walkways will be covered and fitted with proper lighting fixtures, along with elevators attached. The DOTr will be bidding out the project after finalizing its details. The project was earlier slated for completion in 2024 but never got off the ground due to the pandemic, which halted the bidding process in 2021.

Tourist arrivals reach 1.6M as of April 13

Bautista received a special citation from the MOPC for his efforts in providing convenient, accessible, safe, and affordable mass transportation, and improving the country’s transport infrastructure that helps boost the attractiveness of the Philippines as a major tourism destination.

From January 1 to April 13, some 1.58 million international tourists arrived in the Philippines, of which 92 percent of 1.45 million were foreigners, while the rest were overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders residing permanently abroad, according to latest data from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

South Korea accounted for the largest market at 24.8 percent or 390,857; followed by the United States at 283,804 (18 percent of total); Australia at 80,152 (5.08 percent); Canada at 78,119 (4.95 percent); and Japan at 71,290 (4.52 percent). China, which used to be the second top source market for tourists prior to pandemic, was in sixth place at 51,532 arrivals, having just opened up outbound travel in January.

Prior to the pandemic, the Philippines attracted a historic high of some 8.26 million international tourists. The DOT has targeted to attract 4.8 million foreign travelers this year.

More awardees

Recipients of MOPC Grand Tourism Awards were the Ayala Corp., San Miguel Corp., and SM Investments Corp., with special awards going to Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, and Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Other awardees included were: The Aristocrat for Restaurant of the Year, St. Luke’s Medical Center for Medical Tourism Enterprise of the Year, New World Makati Hotel general manager Nantha Kumbaro for Hotel GM of the Year, Fairmont Makati & Raffles Makati for Hotel of the Year, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay for Resort of the Year, El Nido Resorts for Community-based Champion of the Year, Las Casas de Acuzar for Heritage Tourism Award, Cebu Pacific for Airline of the Year, Newport World Resorts for Tourism Developer of the Year, Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon for Mobiity and Financial Inclusion, and OFW Partylist Repo. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino for OFW Advocacy.

Meanwhile, Cecile Ang, who represented her father Ramon S. Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., in the awards, told the BusinessMirror that hotel industry is doing well. “The city hotels have long been back to the pre-pandemic levels, although room rates are not there yet,” she said, but underscored that occupancies remain high even during weekdays, especially for their own hotels. Banquets and receptions are also making a comeback, she noted. The younger Ang, president of Diamond Hotel Philippines, is a board director of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association.