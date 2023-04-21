Palace AO creates organizing committee for 2025 Osaka expo

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 21, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Department of Tourism (DOT) will be spearheading the Philippine Organizing Committee (POC) for the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 7, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced the composition of the committee, to be led by the Tourism Secretary as its chair and commissioner-general.

It will be vice-chaired by the Trade Secretary and its members will include respective secretaries of the Departments of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Budget and Management (DBM), Labor and Employment (DOLE), Finance (DOF), Science and Technology (DOST), Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Health (DOH), and the National Economic and Development Authority.

Each of the members, however, may designate an alternate, which must have a rank not lower than an assistant secretary or its equivalent.

Foremost of the task of the POC will be to formulate plans and activities as well as organize and manage requirements for the country’s participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka.

It will also serve as the coordinating body between the private and public sector participants in the event; recommend or issue guidelines for preparations for the expo; accept or receive sponsorship, donations and other gratuitous transfer of funds or properties related to the Osaka expo; and undertake marketing campaigns and promotional activities also related to the event.

The Expo 2025 Osaka will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan with the theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Marcos said the country’s participation in the event aims to promote the country in the international community as a tourism destination and one of the rising investment locations in the Asia Pacific Region.

The President said he also hopes it will further strengthen the country’s bilateral relationship with Japan.

Image credits: www.expo2025.or.jp/en/



www.expo2025.or.jp/en/
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Amid joy and tragedy, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

byABBY SEWELL | Associated Press
April 21, 2023
Next Article

Poe presses transport authorities to promptly resolve reported ‘shortage’ of driver’s license

byButch Fernandez
April 21, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

‘Keep ’em honest’

A watchdog for sustainable energy is urging government to ensure gencos’ compliance with the schedules they committed to NGCP, to avoid needless disruptions in summer.
byLenie Lectura
April 22, 2023