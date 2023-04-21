NGCP energizes transformers in Luzon

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized new power transformers in several substations as part of the second stage of its North Luzon Substation Upgrading Project.

To further improve power transmission services, the grid operator said on Thursday that it recently energized its 100 MegaVolt-Ampere (MVA) transformer 1 in Tuguegarao Substation in Cagayan, another 100MVA transformer 1 in San Esteban Substation in Ilocos Sur, and a 100MV transformer in Laoag Substation, Ilocos Norte.

“The upgrading of these substations is being done to cater the load growth and provide N-1 contingency to substations in NGCP’s North Luzon Region. Without the project, power interruptions may be experienced by customers in the event of failure of existing transformers and power circuit breakers,” NGCP said.

A requirement of the Philippine Grid Code, an N-1 contingency is the ability of the grid to withstand a major system disturbance with minimal or no impact to the system.

Besides these provinces, NGCP is also set to upgrade its substations in other areas, such as La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Nueva Ecija.

The overall substation upgrading project has already been filed with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) with a total project cost of P 9.93 billion.

Also, NGCP recently held its Substation Operation, Maintenance, and Testing Skills Exhibition in its Mexico substation as part of its ongoing efforts to promote excellence in its operations.

The three-day training activity featured technical presentations on current and power transformer testing, transformer differential relay setting, power circuit breaker testing, and battery bank testing.

There were also exhibitions on emergency shutdown procedures, inspection, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of transformers and other substation equipment. Regional groups also set-up booths showcasing technical exhibits.

The event displayed the skills of NGCP’s Operations and Maintenancepersonnel.

“We are happy to be able to conduct this activity after years of being constrained to online activities. The talents demonstrated during the Substation Operation, Maintenance, and Testing Skills Exhibition are learning experiences which we can use in effectively and efficiently maintaining the country’s transmission grid,” NGCP said.

NGCP holds the sole and exclusive concession and franchise for operating the Philippines’s transmission network. In the next 13 years, it is committed to invest approximately P440 billion across 211 projects which are aimed at supporting the growing electricity demand in the country and to make the country’s power backbone continuously reliable.