Motivational quotes for associations to ponder on

I read an article by Abdo Riani, a senior contributor at Forbes.com, entitled “11 Quotes from Great Philosophers Useful for Startup Founders” from where I have adapted the following five quotes that associations can relate with:

1. “He who has a why to live for, can bear almost any how.”—Friedrich Nietzsche

Associations are built around a purpose, advocacy or a cause. Research shows that associations that have stuck to their “reason for being,” despite the changes around them, have survived and thrived. The power of purpose motivates association leaders to find the determination and perseverance “to keep going when the going gets tough.”

2. “The greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it.”—Epictetus

It is a known fact pilots and mariners gain skills and reputation from storms and tempests. In a way, this is similar to association leaders who face challenges in making sure they stay on course with their organization’s purpose and mission and they have the means to sustain it. Overcoming obstacles make association leaders stronger and set an example for those around them.

3. “Hardship often prepares an ordinary person for an extraordinary destiny.”—Christopher Markus

Association leaders face difficulties such as the pandemic as well as failures in navigating the many operational aspects of their organizations. However, these all provide worthwhile lessons and experiences that make them more competent and successful going forward. They should also not lose sight that success is never short-lived when it is used to help those around them, especially the association members.

4. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”—Will Durant

Association leaders could adopt this way of thinking in practice since excellence is a continuous process and involves action, not just promises or goals they hope to accomplish. When excellence is a habit, it manifests itself in everything an association leader does and all the positive outcomes that arise out of it.

5. “One cannot step twice in the same river.”—Heraclitus

This quote reflects the ever-changing environment association leaders face each day. There is always a new reality, whatever that may look like for them. Since the pandemic, there have been unprecedented changes and everything is in a state of flux. Even if success is at hand, association leaders need not deceive themselves into thinking that their job is done. To be successful in the long run, they need to constantly adapt to the changes within their midst.

Motivational quotes capture timeless and concise thoughts or wisdom that can enlighten, inspire and get one’s focus back. Scientific research has even shown that motivational quotes make one feels as actually accomplishing them. What are your favorite motivational quotes?

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.