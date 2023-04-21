Meralco power sales up 2% in January-March

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said its energy sales volume went up by 2 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2023.

According to Meralco Chief Commercial Officer Ferdinand Geluz, energy sales of the utility firm reached 11,287 gigawatt hours (GWh) at end-March, higher than the previous year’s 11,069GWh.

Geluz said the increase was driven by the double-digit commercial sales growth at 11 percent. The full operation of retail, restaurants, and hospitality sectors contributed to the higher commercial sales volumes.

However, both the residential and industrial segments, registered a 3 percent decline.

As more veered away from home-based learning arrangement, this affected electricity usage at home.

“Residential was down at 3 percent—normalizing on close to pre-pandemic mobility with more face-to-face school and work arrangements resulting in less time spent at home, and the late start of summer,” Geluz said.

Still, after two years of pandemic lockdowns, Meralco is seeing a strong recovery in energy sales, exceeding prepandemic levels.

Meralco recorded 7.6 million subscribers at-end 2022 from 7.4 million in 2021 on the back of higher energization for both project-covered applications and ordinary service applications. The utility firm will report its first quarter financial performance on Monday.

Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan had said that 2022 was a very good year for the utility firm. “We hope to improve this 2023.”

In February, the company reported that it booked a net income of P28.4 billion last year, up 21 percent from the 2021 level, mainly due to higher revenues.

In a report presented by Meralco officials during the company’s 2022 financial performance, the company also reported a Consolidated Core Net Income (CCNI) of P27.1 billion, 10 percent higher than the previous year’s P24.6 billion. The company said energy sales volumes exceeded prepandemic levels and the power generation business booked significant earnings from its gas-fired power plant in Singapore.

Consolidated revenues stood at P426.5 billion, 34 percent higher than the P318.5 billion recorded in 2021 mainly due to higher pass-through charges.