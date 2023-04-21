Japanese bring world-class act to Subic Sunday

JAPAN’S Ren Sato defends his title in the elite male division and Sarika Nakayama takes a stab at the women’s crown vacated by their compatriot on the final day of the celebration of the 30th year of the Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT) Sunday.

Ranked No. 35 in the world, Sato leads the 66-men field and expects a tough challenge from world No. 82 Jumpei Furuya and No. 87 Genta Uichida, last year’s fifth placer, in his bid for back-to-back championship in the longest running Olympic distance triathlon in Asia and at the Subic Bay Freeport.

Last year’s third placer, world No. 112 Oscar Dart of Australia and sixth placer, world No. 94 Jason Tei Long of Hong Kong, and Uzbekistan’s Alexandr Kurishov (No. 105), runner up in the April 1 Asia Triathlon Cup Pokhara, are the darkhose in the event.

In the women’s competition of the event—also called the 2023 NTT AST Subic Bay Asia Cup—world No. 77 Nakayama is seeking redemption from her 39-second loss in the World Triathlon Cup Plymouth last month to Australian Charlotte Mc Shane (No. 91).

Out to spoil the duo’s campaign is Slovakia’s Margareta Bicanova (No. 93), who was third in the Asia Triathlon Cup Pokhara, and compatriot Zuzana Michalickova (No. 101), who finished 40th in Plymouth.

Komana Gajdosova (No. 106) also poses a threat following her third-place finish at the Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck. Heading the local assault are Fernando Casares, Kim Remolino, Josh Ramos and Mathew Hermosa in the men’s division and Kim Mangrobang, Raven Alcoseba, Heart Quiambao and Kira Ellis, the youngest at 17, in the women’s side.