J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

byAssociated Press
April 21, 2023
3 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

SEOUL, South Korea—J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp on Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country’s army.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties. In December, Jin, 30 and the oldest member of BTS, became the band’s first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

South Korean TV footage Tuesday afternoon showed what they called a black minivan likely carrying J-Hope moving into the boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency Big Hit Music, later confirmed the 29-year-old singer entered the camp.

Dozens of fans showed up near the base after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for his safe service. Authorities mobilized soldiers and police officers to maintain order, and there were no immediate reports of safety-related accidents. Big Hit Music had pleaded with fans, who call themselves the “Army,” not to come to the site due to safety reasons.

“I love you, Army. I’ll see you again,” J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut. Five other younger BTS members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are to join the South Korean military one by one in the coming years. That means the world’s biggest boy band is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges. That has caused an intense domestic debate over whether it was time to amend the law to expand exemptions to entertainers like BTS members. Jin, who turned 30 in December, had faced an impending conscription because the law disallows most South Korean men from further delaying their services after they turn 30.

Lawmakers bickered over the issue at the National Assembly, while a series of public surveys showed sharply split opinions over possible service exemptions for BTS members. Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said at the time that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to implement their duties to promote fairness in the country’s military service. Exemptions or dodging of military duties are a highly sensitive issue in South Korea, because the draft forces young men to suspend their studies or professional careers.

Formed in 2013, BTS expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit “Dynamite,” the band’s first all-English song that made BTS the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100. Hybe Corp. said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans. AP

Image credits: AP



AP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

GMA shows win big at New York Festivals

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

Ditching a friend who is not like you can deepen social inequality

SINCE the 2016 presidential election, news accounts and scientific research have illustrated how defriending, a term originally associated with dropping Facebook friends, echoes in our broader, offline social lives. And what may seem like a simple decision to cut off a difficult relationship may actually deepen divisions in society.

by
April 21, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Three more lucky motorists win free lifetime supply of fuel

ONE of the country’s leading fuel providers, SEAOIL has just announced the grand winners of their sixth Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo. Luzon winner Patricia Mae Goyeneche, Visayas winner Oscar Alain Aguilar, and Mindanao winner Justine Michael Omega, who are regular SEAOIL customers, will mark their win of a lifetime supply of free fuel in various ways.

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

GMA shows win big at New York Festivals

GMA Network gives the Philippines another set of international recognitions as it brings home two Gold and two Bronze medals, and five Finalist Certificates at the prestigious 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film (NYF) Awards. Winners were revealed last April 19 (Philippine time) during the virtual Storytellers Gala.

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023