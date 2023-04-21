Insolvency Act’s study supported

A congressional review of a law to help companies return from insolvency has received support from industrialists.

Jesus L. Arranza, chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), said the association of traders supports the review of the Financial Rehabilitation and Insolvency Act (FRIA) of 2010 for possible improvements.

Arranza said the review is timely as more businesses remain encumbered with the adverse effects of lockdowns in 2020.

“We need [a] review of the efficacy of the country’s corporate rehab law to see the intricacies and learn from actual cases of how companies were successfully resuscitated or not,” Arranza was quoted in a statement that the FPI released last Tuesday. “We need new investments but we also need a better batting average on rehabilitation cases because this will save us a lot of economic wastage.”

The review of the FRIA or Republic Act (RA) 10142 was launched last March 23 as the Lower House issued House Resolution (HR) 797 authored by Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta.

The House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries launched the inquiry, “in aid of legislation,” on whether the FRIA “has adequately or effectively assisted financially distressed persons or entities to recover their businesses, especially in the recent past when the country experienced the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Over the course of the hearings, the FPI said it believes lawmakers will seek to know the outcomes of rehabilitation proceedings filed during the recent past with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and regular courts. The association said they would also know the actual length of time that transpired or was required in the disposition of such proceedings and reasons for delays, if any, as well as the reasons and causes for failed petitions for rehabilitation, i.e. denial of petitions and/or liquidation of the persons or entities involved.

Hopefully, the FPI said, new legislation would also be crafted. The proposed measures should further assist and facilitate the resolution of such proceedings as well as address problems or issues encountered by financially-stressed persons or entities.

Also to be scrutinized are successful and failed corporate rehabs under the guidance of the SEC and courts to determine how the lapses in the existing law can be corrected and how the good provisions can be improved further, according to the FPI. The association said Arranza would know these as their chairman was invited as a resource person in the inquiry.

According to the FPI, the actual cases to be reviewed include the failed rehabilitation of Uniwide Group of Companies under the supervision of SEC-appointed receiver Monico V. Jacob. Other cases include the rehabilitation of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (overseen by the Regional Trial Court of Zambales) and of Victoria Milling under the guidance of the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Arranza said he is hoping the lawmakers will dig deeper into the Uniwide experience as it will detail the interplay among the regulator, the creditor banks and the officials of the former retail giant led by its then-Chief Financial Officer Jaime I. Cabangis.

“I believe the Uniwide case will be a very good case study and will provide Congress a wealth of information that they will need in introducing revisions to the FRIA, including the restructuring of bank loans and valuation of properties subjected to dacion en pago,” Arranza said.

He added that the FPI and its member companies and industries are ready to help Congress in preparing a “well-crafted” law that will hopefully “perfect” the system and speed up rehabilitation proceedings so as not to prevent further bleeding on the part of troubled companies.

“The FPI members share the view of the lawmakers that there shouldn’t be more failed rehab cases to prevent economic wastages and the loss of jobs due to the closure of businesses. No business is immune to the impact of the pandemic so this inquiry is really timely,” Arranza said.