Hectic May for PHL weightlifters

EXCEPT for Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, Filipino weightlifters face a hectic schedule in May, according to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) coach Richard Augusto.

The athletes, Augusto told BusinessMirror, are seeing action in both the Asian championships in Jinju, South Korea, from May 3 to 13 and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia from May 13 to 16.

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando (59 kgs) and Asian championships gold medalist Vanessa Sarno (71 kgs) lead the women’s team also composed of Lovely Inan (49 kgs), Rose Jean Ramos (45 kgs) and Kristel Macrohon (kgs) with John Fabuar Ceniza (61 kgs) as the lone men’s entry. They fly to Jinju on May 2 for the Asian championships.

Sarno, Macrohon and Inan will then proceed to the SEA Games where they will team up with Angeline Colonia (45 kgs), Inan, Rose Faustino (55 kgs), Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (67 kgs) and Ceniza and Dexter Tabique (89 kgs) in Phnom Penh.

“Training-wise, they are doing very well and all are in good condition,” Augusto said. “Our priority is the Asian championships which is an Olympic qualifier, but we are not setting aside our campaign in the SEA Games.”

Diaz-Naranjo is skipping the SEA Games in favor of the Olympic qualifier Asian championships. She is currently training in Tokyo with Rosegie Ramos and Rose Jean Ramos.

“It’s like hitting two birds with one stone when our team sees action in two competitions, but we are hopeful we can also win at least three gold medals in the SEA Games,” Augusto said.