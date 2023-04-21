Hectic May for PHL weightlifters

byJosef Ramos
April 21, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

EXCEPT for Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, Filipino weightlifters face a hectic schedule in May, according to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) coach Richard Augusto.

The athletes, Augusto told BusinessMirror, are seeing action in both the Asian championships in Jinju, South Korea, from May 3 to 13 and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia from May 13 to 16.

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando (59 kgs) and Asian championships gold medalist Vanessa Sarno (71 kgs) lead the women’s team also composed of Lovely Inan (49 kgs), Rose Jean Ramos (45 kgs) and Kristel Macrohon (kgs) with John Fabuar Ceniza (61 kgs) as the lone men’s entry. They fly to Jinju on May 2 for the Asian championships.

Sarno, Macrohon and Inan will then proceed to the SEA Games where they will team up with Angeline Colonia (45 kgs), Inan, Rose Faustino (55 kgs), Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (67 kgs) and Ceniza and Dexter Tabique (89 kgs) in Phnom Penh.

“Training-wise, they are doing very well and all are in good condition,” Augusto said. “Our priority is the Asian championships which is an Olympic qualifier, but we are not setting aside our campaign in the SEA Games.”

Diaz-Naranjo is skipping the SEA Games in favor of the Olympic qualifier Asian championships. She is currently training in Tokyo with Rosegie Ramos and Rose Jean Ramos.

“It’s like hitting two birds with one stone when our team sees action in two competitions, but we are hopeful we can also win at least three gold medals in the SEA Games,” Augusto said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

More Filipino champions upcoming–Gibbons

byJosef Ramos
April 21, 2023
Next Article

UNILAB signs as FIBA World Cup major sponsor

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

TNT dethrones Ginebra, captures first-ever Gov Cup title

MIKEY WILLIAMS handed coach Jojo Lastimosa, import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of TNT Tropang Giga their first-ever Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup title on Friday night before the the13,588 crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

byJosef Ramos
April 21, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Lascuña: older but stronger in Caliraya

TONY Lascuña defied father time with a dominant wire-to-wire victory in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club on Friday.

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

PHL 7s Football League

Anton del Rosario (right), founder of the Philippines’s 7s Football League, launches the BPI AIA Asia 7s with (from left) Partnership Marketing Principal of BPI AIA Mika Calixterio, Head of Branding and Communications of AIA Bernadette Chincuanco and partner and general counsel of AIA Philippines Dinesh Natarujan in a press conference on Thursday night at the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge in Makati City.

byBusinessMirror
April 21, 2023