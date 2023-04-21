Government pressed to extend SIM registration

Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. on Thursday highlighted the need to extend the SIM registration deadline, citing registration data.

In separate statements, Smart and Globe said they are appealing for the extension before the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) with Smart only registering a success rate of 55.1 percent, while that of Globe is at 38.2 percent.

“Extending the deadline will give the remaining 45 percent of our subscriber base ample time to register. At present, all 160 million subscribers in the country are given only 121 days to register.

Comparatively, in other countries like Indonesia and India, PTEs were given 1 to 2 years of a registration window to better prepare for and promote SIM registration,” said Cathy Yang, PLDT and Smart FVP and Group Head for Corporate Communications.

As of April 18, Smart leads the telco industry with over 36.5 million subscribers already registered. “The extension will also help our subscribers secure valid IDs or proofs needed to register their SIM. We don’t want to alienate or leave behind the remaining 45 percent who have not yet registered,” Yang added.

Globe, meanwhile, has registered about 33.067 million of its 86.5 million customer base. Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu agreed, saying that valid IDs “prevent them [subscribers] from completing registration.”

Globe also requested the government to allow the use of alternative forms of identification for SIM registration, citing that many citizens may not possess official government papers.

“We encourage all our subscribers to register their SIMs as soon as possible to maintain uninterrupted access to mobile and broadband services. Pending response to our appeal for the government to extend the deadline, we call on all Globe SIM users to comply with the law,” said Cu.

The deadline for the registration of SIM cards is on April 26 and if the government does not extend this, all unregistered SIMs will be forced to be deactivated, barring them from receiving and sending calls and text messages and accessing mobile applications and digital wallets.

The ICT department on Wednesday said “there is no extension of SIM registration,” and it “encourages everyone to reqister to promote the responsible use of SIMs and provide law enforcement agencies the necessary tools to crack down on perpetrators who use SIMs for their crimes, consistent with the declared policy of the law.” Dito Telecommunity Corp., which also requested for an extension, has yet to respond to media queries.